2020 was one long year. And most of us just wished for it to end.

We were eagerly waiting to welcome 2021 with smiles, hugs and happiness. We did welcome it with a lot of positivity and hope and wanted to live it to the fullest, also because we thought we would do everything to compensate what we lost in 2020.

And now when I just started to get over 2020, there's a sudden realisation that we'll be in 2022 a little more than 4 months later.

Me still trying to process what we went through in 2020 and then realising it’s 2022 in 4 months time pic.twitter.com/DRp23bN0ij — AnonymousNHS Manager 💙 (@MgrAnonymous) August 11, 2021

4 months to 2022 ?? Bruhhhhhhhh time zooms — SAINT FROY3 (@NII_DO_THIS) August 8, 2021

It's like *Happy New Year 2021*

*Thanks. Sit at home.*

*Boom!! End of the year*

I don’t wanna lie, that 4 months to 2022 tweet has me stressed. 💀 — Fine ghel like Kui 🍫 (@delayedg63owner) August 10, 2021

Im still struggling to process 2020 and I cannot believe it’s going to be 2022 in 4 months 🥲 — ReginaPhilangie 🇵🇸 (@datpsychogirl) August 11, 2021

2021 is already 8 months old. How? It felt like 4 months or even less to me. So does that mean the next 4 months will feel like 2? Less?

How come we covered 8 months in 4 months? We practically have 2 months left to enter 2022😭 — Bluesih Naughty💙 (@blueish_naughty) August 11, 2021

2020 was tough. But 2021 was harder. We had to deal with loss and witnessed an unprecedented crisis. We needed time to recover and heal, the wounds were close to our hearts.

There was a lot to be done yaar.

Kids who joined college didn't even get to see their college campuses.

Those who were single, didn't get to meet the love of their life.

Weren't we supposed to put so many things in order? Our lives almost fell apart.

no way 2022 is in 4 months...

im still trying to process my childhood😭 — sarah ❀ (@SarahFaizall) August 5, 2021

4 months to 2022 I'm still single 😭🧐🙄 — Alessandra (@Napatye_992) August 8, 2021

One of my new year resolutions was to read books. Didn't seem to work out, though. Because all I have done is nothing.

4 months to 2022; I didn't get to finish any single book yet — Puteri N. Balqis 🏴 (@ayyputeri) August 6, 2021

Anyway, jaane wale ko kaun rok sakta hai, use jaane do.

Dear 2021, you are ending too soon. We had to live a little more. We had to make up for so many things. But now that you are going, be good, please.