While we are stuck inside our homes, our hair has been growing like wildfire. Since we can't seek professional help of a hairdresser, people are taking matters in their own hand. They took the risk of cutting their own hair and now they are paying the price.
Consider this a PSA for the next time you think of giving yourself a new hairstyle or cutting your own bangs.
1. Wifey's Corona Cut
Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8— LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020
2. How am I looking, mum?
3. oh, my eyes!
4. All done, my love!
5. I am 'the' coolest dude alive!
6. Are you excited for
boxing corona cut?
7. Its haircut time!
8. Seems like a quarantine art project
9. When your father is a huge fanboy
When you gotta get a #Coronacut but your hero is @Burnzie88! #mohawkmoawesome #sjsharks @SanJoseSharks @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/2ae17kzLql— Matt Sanchez (@ntrlhattrick) April 20, 2020
10. What a beauty!
11. Oops!
12. When dad takes charge
13. Well, that's courageous!
When you let your 3 teenagers freely cut your hair and beard...and leave it for the weekend. 😂 #coronacuts pic.twitter.com/WIOgc55ddf— Shelisa Welde (@OHEWelde) April 11, 2020
14. Ready to rock!
Now taking bookings .. dm for availability #coronacuts pic.twitter.com/AL00w0GN5q— Courtney (@ccrossanx) April 8, 2020
15. Exclusive haircut footage!
When you’ve got one chance and you properly go for it. 😅— Official Corona Cuts (@CoronaCuts) April 4, 2020
16. Oh No!
17. Quarantine Cuts
18. Nirvana attained
19.
Real Good Awesome!
20. Have you tried this new design?
21. #passion
22. Lil' Grandpa
Oh please, don't be so brutal with your hair.