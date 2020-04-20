While we are stuck inside our homes, our hair has been growing like wildfire. Since we can't seek professional help of a hairdresser, people are taking matters in their own hand. They took the risk of cutting their own hair and now they are paying the price.


You ask how? See for yourself:

Consider this a PSA for the next time you think of giving yourself a new hairstyle or cutting your own bangs.

1. Wifey's Corona Cut

2. How am I looking, mum?

3. oh, my eyes!

4. All done, my love!

5. I am 'the' coolest dude alive!

6. Are you excited for boxing corona cut?

7. Its haircut time!

8. Seems like a quarantine art project

9. When your father is a huge fanboy

10. What a beauty!

11. Oops!

12. When dad takes charge

13. Well, that's courageous!

14. Ready to rock!

15. Exclusive haircut footage!

16. Oh No!

17. Quarantine Cuts

18. Nirvana attained

19. Real Good Awesome!

20. Have you tried this new design?

21. #passion

22. Lil' Grandpa

Oh please, don't be so brutal with your hair.

(Also, be brave and stay home)