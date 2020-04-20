While we are stuck inside our homes, our hair has been growing like wildfire. Since we can't seek professional help of a hairdresser, people are taking matters in their own hand. They took the risk of cutting their own hair and now they are paying the price.





You ask how? See for yourself:

Consider this a PSA for the next time you think of giving yourself a new hairstyle or cutting your own bangs.

1. Wifey's Corona Cut

Hubby needed a trim and we figured, why not? How bad a job could I possibly do? #coronacut #thehorror pic.twitter.com/oRCRZOcgj8 — LeAnne Cantrell (@kidsensela) April 6, 2020

2. How am I looking, mum?

3. oh, my eyes!

4. All done, my love!

5. I am 'the' coolest dude alive!

6. Are you excited for boxing corona cut?

7. Its haircut time!

8. Seems like a quarantine art project

9. When your father is a huge fanboy

10. What a beauty!

11. Oops!

12. When dad takes charge

13. Well, that's courageous!

When you let your 3 teenagers freely cut your hair and beard...and leave it for the weekend. 😂 #coronacuts pic.twitter.com/WIOgc55ddf — Shelisa Welde (@OHEWelde) April 11, 2020

14. Ready to rock!

15. Exclusive haircut footage!

16. Oh No!

17. Quarantine Cuts

18. Nirvana attained

19. Real Good Awesome!

20. Have you tried this new design?

21. #passion

22. Lil' Grandpa

Oh please, don't be so brutal with your hair.

(Also, be brave and stay home)

