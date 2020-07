We are almost halfway through 2020 and still in the middle of a pandemic. Bhagwan se extra offs maange the par unhone pura saal hi cancel kar diya! So, here are a few things we have all said during this pandemic because ab humse na ho payega!



Pata nahi aisa kya kiya tha pichle janam mein ki itni buri saza mil rahi hai?

Design Credits: Aakansha Pushp