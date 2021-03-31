We're 3 months into 2021 and it's been quite a 'meme'orable year so far. Especially since most of us are still indoors and thriving on the gold content online.

Here are some of our favourite memes to have been made in the first quarter of 2021:

The Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Interview with Oprah

Oprah gave us some iconic expressions that we couldn't help but meme.

Oprah gave us so many memes last night pic.twitter.com/ZkK8bCgm9m — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2021

“So if we all could turn our cameras on…” pic.twitter.com/VVGXJ1qE4x — reggie (@kidnoble) March 9, 2021

Me in the Zoom tryna figure out if we’re having technical difficulties or if someone just forgot they’re on mute pic.twitter.com/Y38xDW3dMo — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 8, 2021

This JEE topper who said he wanted to take the exams again?

Priyanka Chopra's dress which we loved, for all the right reasons

when you notice it pic.twitter.com/4gD5JPNGiL — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 23, 2021

so this is what they meant by lollipop laagelu pic.twitter.com/jHITvEsTqR — ɐɥsuɐʞɐ (@acan_sha) February 23, 2021

Bridgerton & the thirst traps it gave us.

#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON

pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI — Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020

This lawyer who turned up as a cat on a zoom call and went on to say, 'I am not a cat.'

“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap



“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021

When Myntra fixed its logo and Twitter couldn't deal with the change.

The funniest thing about this whole Myntra thing is that, even though I highly doubt that many minds went there in the first place, you can't really unsee it anymore. And the new logo isn't enough of a redesign to ever change that association now. pic.twitter.com/hCNvaNf5eC — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 30, 2021

Hey @myntra I fixed your logo for you. pic.twitter.com/TiNa3wjF3c — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 1, 2021

When grumpy Bernie Sanders went viral

And an Indian actually created a website to place Bernie wherever you want!

Ghar wapis ajao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/yeLbgXOPV1 — Chai Mami ☕️ (@junnutasif) January 22, 2021

The Agatha All Along theme that made this wink an internet sensation!

The track from WandaVision is exceptionally catchy.

me telling my computer i’ll update everything tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5NIGfcJfB7 — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) February 28, 2021

"i acknowledge that i have read and agree to the above terms and conditions" pic.twitter.com/Ny0PLvQlZ3 — Maxou (@maxoupial) March 1, 2021

When Swetha left her mic on and the world heard her gossip

In our defence, Swetha was warned.

Remember the woman who did her aerobics routine when the Myanmar military coup was taking place in the background?

Talk about a revolutionary workout (that’s the military takeover of Myanmar going on in the background). https://t.co/2XDStTUwB8 — NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) February 1, 2021

A short history of the 21st century. https://t.co/0tR1Kh5gJY — Dylan Welch (@dylanwelch) February 5, 2021

Twitter couldn't stop itself from meme-ing the Capitol hill attack

How the police inside the capital building decided if they could shoot or not. #civilwar2021 pic.twitter.com/Lxf9SdbjE5 — Ryliez💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧ (@Ryliez1) January 6, 2021

Well we've seen his face and according to this tweet he's called Via Getty, so making an arrest should be simple https://t.co/iq8hYhnpbu — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 6, 2021

When the internet discovered that Rahul Gandhi had abs

Today's takeaway from Twitter is that Rahul Gandhi has abs. That too very definitive. So exquisitely shaped that they're visible through a thick, wet T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/ZxMS3hQ0LR — Cāmuk (@Albert_Camuk) February 26, 2021

'Monk Dhoni' went viral for his look in a new commercial released by Star Sports Network

"my hair ain't there" singh dhoni pic.twitter.com/taLddTbozp — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2021

Therapist: Dhoni Monk is not real!

*The Dhoni monk*: pic.twitter.com/whNYo9M24w — Sakthii (@gunthrach) March 13, 2021

Joe Biden tripped multiple times while climbing up the stairs of Air Force One.

Me heading over to Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone #instagramdown #bidenfall pic.twitter.com/hpLEtug4Xk — Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 19, 2021

When a Reddit subreddit r/WallStreetBets propelled a surge in the video game company, GameStop's shares and shook the internet.

"Meme Culture" graduated to "Redistribution of Wealth Culture" and I, for one, love to see it. #stonks pic.twitter.com/1ftio4FRey — kevin m nye (@kevinmnye1) January 27, 2021

GameStop sitting amongst Tesla and Amazon after reddit users make it a Fortune 500 company pic.twitter.com/AVUtcjs6gl — Jordan Deeb (@Jordan_Deeb) January 27, 2021

The Grammy's happened, and left some golden memes behind

the the

influencer influenced pic.twitter.com/bSWRH9ufGP — 2010s (@Culture2010s) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé just realized she was Beyoncé while on stage pic.twitter.com/Ldlj2i6j23 — oni (@__Onixivy_) March 15, 2021

Bts doesn't need the grammys but the grammys need bts #scammys pic.twitter.com/Eeydk4SnXw — isa HOBI BLUE SIDE 💙 (@hobis_bluside) March 14, 2021

Bad Bunny grooving to Dua Lipa’s Levitating is all I need pic.twitter.com/HU9pWhNvg1 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 15, 2021

The March 2020 Vs March 2021 memes about the pandemic

“March 2021”



Us still processing March 2020: pic.twitter.com/WQIEn0flce — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) March 1, 2021

When March is back and cases are rising again pic.twitter.com/arhGr0UDkM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2021

March 2020 vs. March 2021 pic.twitter.com/zvHR7MPk6O — IGN (@IGN) March 1, 2021

The ‘Pawri Girl’ from Pakistan won the internet, our hearts and the memes of 2021 award

Earth complete one revolution:

Whole world* pic.twitter.com/y0dmc83NHz — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 16, 2021

10 years old me after distributing cakes and samosa to my friends pic.twitter.com/0GivvQCugJ — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 15, 2021

The Suez Canal was blocked but the memes were not

The Suez Canal calls for aid! https://t.co/Fz1L8Nc0I7 pic.twitter.com/O4BppK4e7k — Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 25, 2021

me just trying my best pic.twitter.com/s1ESpPs0KY — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 25, 2021

This video of overachieving talented musicians was everything

The most recent and our favourite, Lord Bobby predicting the pandemic and everything else

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

The 'How Americans say things vs How Indians say things' trend was maybe a little too honest

🇺🇸: I cant find a thing

🇮🇳 : Mummyyyyyyy — Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) January 2, 2021

🇺🇸 : It’s orange light, slow down and stop the car.



🇮🇳 : BHAGA LE BHAGA LE !!!!! — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) January 3, 2021

🇺🇲 : Can I buy you a cup of coffee?

🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/ZHzFthGMHN — Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 3, 2021

This uncle who went viral when two groups of shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district clashed.

This was my favourite part of the #Einstein urf Malinga urf urf Pitroda urf Meghnad Desai chaatfight 😂



What was yours ?😅 pic.twitter.com/GSmQIbhGxQ — BesuraTaansane (@BesuraTaansane) February 22, 2021

We're not sure where this 'In search of gold, lost the diamond' trend began, but we're glad it exists

In search of we lost

Gold. Diamonds. pic.twitter.com/dQ0sQh8CI0 — Ambika 🇮🇳 (@ambika_Mam) March 23, 2021

In search of gold anjali lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/EEcZvl10qF — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) March 22, 2021

In search of gold We lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/H54Dn3AXDP — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) March 22, 2021

Which meme is your favourite?