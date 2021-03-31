We're 3 months into 2021 and it's been quite a 'meme'orable year so far. Especially since most of us are still indoors and thriving on the gold content online.
Here are some of our favourite memes to have been made in the first quarter of 2021:
The Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Interview with Oprah
Oprah gave us some iconic expressions that we couldn't help but meme.
“So if we all could turn our cameras on…” pic.twitter.com/VVGXJ1qE4x— reggie (@kidnoble) March 9, 2021
Me in the Zoom tryna figure out if we’re having technical difficulties or if someone just forgot they’re on mute pic.twitter.com/Y38xDW3dMo— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 8, 2021
This JEE topper who said he wanted to take the exams again?
Priyanka Chopra's dress which we loved, for all the right reasons
when you notice it pic.twitter.com/4gD5JPNGiL— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) February 23, 2021
Bridgerton & the thirst traps it gave us.
I’m watching #Bridgerton for the plot.— Rue (@scusemerue) December 29, 2020
The plot :
pic.twitter.com/avBak2JLek
#2020 got me wishing I was a spoon #BRIDGERTON— Counting My Blessings 🇯🇲 (@imdarkbutlovely) December 30, 2020
pic.twitter.com/yxgO2W3ZRI
This lawyer who turned up as a cat on a zoom call and went on to say, 'I am not a cat.'
“I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap— Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) February 9, 2021
“I can see that,” responds judge pic.twitter.com/HclKlAUwbM
I'm not a cat, your honor. https://t.co/CUZETBzUVy pic.twitter.com/Q91f8FGPjU— Imgur (@imgur) February 12, 2021
When Myntra fixed its logo and Twitter couldn't deal with the change.
The funniest thing about this whole Myntra thing is that, even though I highly doubt that many minds went there in the first place, you can't really unsee it anymore. And the new logo isn't enough of a redesign to ever change that association now. pic.twitter.com/hCNvaNf5eC— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) January 30, 2021
Hey @myntra I fixed your logo for you. pic.twitter.com/TiNa3wjF3c— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) February 1, 2021
When grumpy Bernie Sanders went viral
And an Indian actually created a website to place Bernie wherever you want!
Ghar wapis ajao bhaiya pic.twitter.com/yeLbgXOPV1— Chai Mami ☕️ (@junnutasif) January 22, 2021
Please I love the internet 😭😂#Berniememes pic.twitter.com/2QFlAhfAnU— Fatima⁷~ (@itsFatimaahere) January 22, 2021
The Agatha All Along theme that made this wink an internet sensation!
The track from WandaVision is exceptionally catchy.
"i acknowledge that i have read and agree to the above terms and conditions" pic.twitter.com/Ny0PLvQlZ3— Maxou (@maxoupial) March 1, 2021
When Swetha left her mic on and the world heard her gossip
In our defence, Swetha was warned.
Stay hydrated, Stay Safe, Sleep Well and don't forget to mute your mic.#Shweta #shwetameme #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/jm9xHQvYPr— Ish (@bishikaaaa) February 18, 2021
All the members to #Shweta in the meet— Mahek (@maahhhek) February 18, 2021
.#shwetayourmicison #shwetamemes pic.twitter.com/8z1bh8WncX
Remember the woman who did her aerobics routine when the Myanmar military coup was taking place in the background?
Talk about a revolutionary workout (that’s the military takeover of Myanmar going on in the background). https://t.co/2XDStTUwB8— NYC Weboy (aka Wesley) (@nycweboy) February 1, 2021
A short history of the 21st century. https://t.co/0tR1Kh5gJY— Dylan Welch (@dylanwelch) February 5, 2021
Twitter couldn't stop itself from meme-ing the Capitol hill attack
How the police inside the capital building decided if they could shoot or not. #civilwar2021 pic.twitter.com/Lxf9SdbjE5— Ryliez💙🏳️🌈🏳️⚧ (@Ryliez1) January 6, 2021
Well we've seen his face and according to this tweet he's called Via Getty, so making an arrest should be simple https://t.co/iq8hYhnpbu— Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) January 6, 2021
When the internet discovered that Rahul Gandhi had abs
'Monk Dhoni' went viral for his look in a new commercial released by Star Sports Network
"my hair ain't there" singh dhoni pic.twitter.com/taLddTbozp— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) March 13, 2021
Therapist: Dhoni Monk is not real!— Sakthii (@gunthrach) March 13, 2021
*The Dhoni monk*: pic.twitter.com/whNYo9M24w
Joe Biden tripped multiple times while climbing up the stairs of Air Force One.
Me heading over to Twitter to see if Instagram is down for everyone #instagramdown #bidenfall pic.twitter.com/hpLEtug4Xk— Emily L. (@Pagemaster4Life) March 19, 2021
Ok ok it makes sense now #Bidenfall pic.twitter.com/LIBpYWw0Dg— Colo303 (@gril887) March 19, 2021
When a Reddit subreddit r/WallStreetBets propelled a surge in the video game company, GameStop's shares and shook the internet.
"Meme Culture" graduated to "Redistribution of Wealth Culture" and I, for one, love to see it. #stonks pic.twitter.com/1ftio4FRey— kevin m nye (@kevinmnye1) January 27, 2021
The Grammy's happened, and left some golden memes behind
the the— 2010s (@Culture2010s) March 15, 2021
influencer influenced pic.twitter.com/bSWRH9ufGP
Did Harry skin Oscar the Grouch or somethin? #HarryStyles #Grammys pic.twitter.com/0uJjjRVTKS— Austin Oswald 💛💛 (@TAMUTurtle) March 15, 2021
Bts doesn't need the grammys but the grammys need bts #scammys pic.twitter.com/Eeydk4SnXw— isa HOBI BLUE SIDE 💙 (@hobis_bluside) March 14, 2021
Bad Bunny grooving to Dua Lipa’s Levitating is all I need pic.twitter.com/HU9pWhNvg1— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) March 15, 2021
The March 2020 Vs March 2021 memes about the pandemic
When March is back and cases are rising again pic.twitter.com/arhGr0UDkM— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2021
March 2020 vs. March 2021 pic.twitter.com/zvHR7MPk6O— IGN (@IGN) March 1, 2021
The ‘Pawri Girl’ from Pakistan won the internet, our hearts and the memes of 2021 award
Earth complete one revolution:— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 16, 2021
Whole world* pic.twitter.com/y0dmc83NHz
10 years old me after distributing cakes and samosa to my friends pic.twitter.com/0GivvQCugJ— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) February 15, 2021
The Suez Canal was blocked but the memes were not
The Suez Canal calls for aid! https://t.co/Fz1L8Nc0I7 pic.twitter.com/O4BppK4e7k— Lord Of The Rings Memes Bot (@LOTRMemesBot) March 25, 2021
me just trying my best pic.twitter.com/s1ESpPs0KY— Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 25, 2021
This video of overachieving talented musicians was everything
The most recent and our favourite, Lord Bobby predicting the pandemic and everything else
The 'How Americans say things vs How Indians say things' trend was maybe a little too honest
🇺🇸: I cant find a thing— Rahul Prajapati (@RahulReply) January 2, 2021
🇮🇳 : Mummyyyyyyy
🇺🇸 : It’s orange light, slow down and stop the car.— Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 : BHAGA LE BHAGA LE !!!!!
🇺🇲 : Can I buy you a cup of coffee?— Bawaal (@iamBawaal) January 3, 2021
🇮🇳 : pic.twitter.com/ZHzFthGMHN
This uncle who went viral when two groups of shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district clashed.
This was my favourite part of the #Einstein urf Malinga urf urf Pitroda urf Meghnad Desai chaatfight 😂— BesuraTaansane (@BesuraTaansane) February 22, 2021
What was yours ?😅 pic.twitter.com/GSmQIbhGxQ
Winner of #Baghpat War. pic.twitter.com/Rm3fifIalt— IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) February 23, 2021
Winner of the #Baghpat Heavyweight Championship match today:#chacha #UP pic.twitter.com/Qr6oe4YqGl— Slay Mafia (@TheSlayMafia) February 22, 2021
Normalcy returns. pic.twitter.com/lzVITklLiS— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2021
We're not sure where this 'In search of gold, lost the diamond' trend began, but we're glad it exists
In search of gold anjali lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/EEcZvl10qF— Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) March 22, 2021
In search of gold We lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/H54Dn3AXDP— Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) March 22, 2021
Which meme is your favourite?