The world is under an indefinite quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. While staying at home is the only measure that will help us stay safe, this self-isolation is making us eat like a pig.
So, here are some relatable tweets that will make you feel a little less sucky about cheating on your diet. After all, we're all in this together.
This quarantine shit has my sleep schedule fucked up and keeps me eating just cause I’m bored— khaleesi✨ (@sandraajaay) March 21, 2020
Please wear a mask at home too. Especially when you are all alone. It will stop you from eating more.— Ameya (@Northstalgia) March 19, 2020
I need to isolate the food in locked cupboards— yido (@Ennerz89) March 22, 2020
Quarantine day 6:— Linda (@turtledumplin) March 21, 2020
Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t stop eating.
So...we're conserving toilet paper, but eating all our food?— Emmy Bacon 🇨🇦🌟 (@EmmyStar79) March 24, 2020
I don't think we did the math on that one.
This quarantine has us all eating a bunch of junk food 😭— G23 (@Gino23martinez) March 24, 2020
I should probably be using these quarantine days to workout but instead I’m eating 8 times a day for no reason— Dre (@shadesofdrea) March 24, 2020
lord please let all of this food I’m eating during this damn quarantine go straight to my ass— abby🦋 (@abbyflxres) March 20, 2020
Me home from college eating all of my mom’s quarantine food supply in 2 days pic.twitter.com/tv0zagIqj9— Andy (@nguyen4ndy) March 23, 2020
gotta find a new hobby besides eating or imma weigh 300 lbs at the end of this quarantine— lock (@locklynlamb) March 22, 2020
All I’ve been doing while being in quarantine is eating.— ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴀᴅᴅᴇsᴛ (@louiecasttro) March 22, 2020
people posting their quarantine schedules like “wake up, meditate, read, exercise” ma’am all i’ve been doing is binge-watching netflix and eating-— hannah⁷ ♡’s koo (@jungkooful) March 24, 2020
This quarantine has me eating WAYYY to much— Abby Rao (@absby) March 23, 2020
me: during quarantine I’m going to get fit!!!! 😃😃😃— megan ☼ (@MeganNoelleChaf) March 24, 2020
my mom: you’ve been eating muffins and cookies that ain’t gonna get you there....#ouch #PositiveVibesOnlyMICHELLE
After eating all my snacks 30 minutes into quarantine...pic.twitter.com/zxVl5VRrGA— al-Mansour (@iammuhammad) March 22, 2020
How people are eating during quarantine— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/5ZHOdpsuIk
Me after eating all of the quarantine snacks pic.twitter.com/fWDEU0NLoy— CoronAlisha 🤘🧀✌️🌊 (@captrwrpnts) March 23, 2020
Note to self during this quarantine stop fuckin eating 🤯🤯🤯🤯— EMMA (@emmayoungxx) March 20, 2020
I will pay someone to come slap food out of my hands during this quarantine. Yes I’m still working! Yes I’m still working out! Yes I’ve started homeschooling! And now I’m eating like the shelves are stocked at Market Basket! #helpme— Haylee (@hayleeh2011) March 24, 2020
Quarantine day 23 after eating all the snacks... pic.twitter.com/oGGrPAzrY8— Ken Walker (@DK4L) March 19, 2020
this quarantine got me so bored i just be eating to finally do something— sam silva (@samxsilva) March 22, 2020
day 1 of quarantine: i’ve been eating so healthy and counting calories i shouldn’t stop just cause im at home— Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) March 22, 2020
day 7 of quarantine: im gonna crumble pop tarts on pizza and make popizza
My current Quarantine eating schedule— Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) March 19, 2020
8am-Breakfast
9am-Second breakfast
10am-Morning snack
11am-Pre-lunch snack
Noon-Lunch
1pm-Lunch dessert
2pm-Afternoon snack
3pm-Water
4pm-Happy hour
5pm-Appetizers
6pm-Dinner
7pm-Dessert
8pm-Nighttime snack
9pm-Pre-bedtime snack
For the past week I have been eating and drinking as though I’m not going to continue to need my body after quarantine. #coronavirus #COVIDー19— Tyler Braun (@TylerTravelsTV) March 23, 2020
How do i stop eating every 3 minutes while in quarantine. Plz. Help.— meaghan (@meeeaghaaan) March 23, 2020
Somebody please stop me.