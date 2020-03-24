The world is under an indefinite quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. While staying at home is the only measure that will help us stay safe, this self-isolation is making us eat like a pig.

This quarantine shit has my sleep schedule fucked up and keeps me eating just cause I’m bored — khaleesi✨ (@sandraajaay) March 21, 2020

Please wear a mask at home too. Especially when you are all alone. It will stop you from eating more. — Ameya (@Northstalgia) March 19, 2020

I need to isolate the food in locked cupboards — yido (@Ennerz89) March 22, 2020

This quarantine everyone is doing home workouts, push up challenges & going running... and then there’s me.. eating.. 🙂 — Natalya Mariee (@NatalyaMarieee_) March 22, 2020

This quarantine shit is just gonna make me fat cause I be eating junk all day 😫 — Harleen. (@harleenkaur_19) March 19, 2020

Quarantine day 6:



Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t stop eating. — Linda (@turtledumplin) March 21, 2020

So...we're conserving toilet paper, but eating all our food?



I don't think we did the math on that one. — Emmy Bacon 🇨🇦🌟 (@EmmyStar79) March 24, 2020

Why am I still getting “wyd” texts in the middle of a quarantine? I’m on my couch eating snacks bitch shouldn’t you be doing the same? pic.twitter.com/Ae51m9QaGl — frank (@franknotocean_) March 24, 2020

This quarantine has us all eating a bunch of junk food 😭 — G23 (@Gino23martinez) March 24, 2020

I can’t stop eating 😭🥺 — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) March 24, 2020

I should probably be using these quarantine days to workout but instead I’m eating 8 times a day for no reason — Dre (@shadesofdrea) March 24, 2020

lord please let all of this food I’m eating during this damn quarantine go straight to my ass — abby🦋 (@abbyflxres) March 20, 2020

Me home from college eating all of my mom’s quarantine food supply in 2 days pic.twitter.com/tv0zagIqj9 — Andy (@nguyen4ndy) March 23, 2020

Things I've been doing during quarantine:



-eating

-thinking about eating

-ruminating on every mistake I've ever made — Ron Iver (@ronnui_) March 22, 2020

gotta find a new hobby besides eating or imma weigh 300 lbs at the end of this quarantine — lock (@locklynlamb) March 22, 2020

eating as much dairy ice cream as i want because there isn’t a single plan that stomach issues can get in the way of in quarantine 😌 — sara pardy (@sara_pardy) March 24, 2020

All I’ve been doing while being in quarantine is eating. — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴀᴅᴅᴇsᴛ (@louiecasttro) March 22, 2020

people posting their quarantine schedules like “wake up, meditate, read, exercise” ma’am all i’ve been doing is binge-watching netflix and eating- — hannah⁷ ♡’s koo (@jungkooful) March 24, 2020

This quarantine has me eating WAYYY to much — Abby Rao (@absby) March 23, 2020

me: during quarantine I’m going to get fit!!!! 😃😃😃

my mom: you’ve been eating muffins and cookies that ain’t gonna get you there....#ouch #PositiveVibesOnlyMICHELLE — megan ☼ (@MeganNoelleChaf) March 24, 2020

After eating all my snacks 30 minutes into quarantine...pic.twitter.com/zxVl5VRrGA — al-Mansour (@iammuhammad) March 22, 2020

How people are eating during quarantine



pic.twitter.com/5ZHOdpsuIk — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 23, 2020

Me after eating all of the quarantine snacks pic.twitter.com/fWDEU0NLoy — CoronAlisha 🤘🧀✌️🌊 (@captrwrpnts) March 23, 2020

Note to self during this quarantine stop fuckin eating 🤯🤯🤯🤯 — EMMA (@emmayoungxx) March 20, 2020

I will pay someone to come slap food out of my hands during this quarantine. Yes I’m still working! Yes I’m still working out! Yes I’ve started homeschooling! And now I’m eating like the shelves are stocked at Market Basket! #helpme — Haylee (@hayleeh2011) March 24, 2020

Quarantine day 23 after eating all the snacks... pic.twitter.com/oGGrPAzrY8 — Ken Walker (@DK4L) March 19, 2020

this quarantine got me so bored i just be eating to finally do something — sam silva (@samxsilva) March 22, 2020

day 1 of quarantine: i’ve been eating so healthy and counting calories i shouldn’t stop just cause im at home



day 7 of quarantine: im gonna crumble pop tarts on pizza and make popizza — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) March 22, 2020

My current Quarantine eating schedule



8am-Breakfast

9am-Second breakfast

10am-Morning snack

11am-Pre-lunch snack

Noon-Lunch

1pm-Lunch dessert

2pm-Afternoon snack

3pm-Water

4pm-Happy hour

5pm-Appetizers

6pm-Dinner

7pm-Dessert

8pm-Nighttime snack

9pm-Pre-bedtime snack — Tony Shiffman (@CoachShiffman) March 19, 2020

For the past week I have been eating and drinking as though I’m not going to continue to need my body after quarantine. #coronavirus #COVIDー19 — Tyler Braun (@TylerTravelsTV) March 23, 2020

quarantine got me eating like five meals a day — sydney rae (@thesydneyrae_) March 23, 2020

How do i stop eating every 3 minutes while in quarantine. Plz. Help. — meaghan (@meeeaghaaan) March 23, 2020

Somebody please stop me.