Everyone's life is a struggle. But tall people apparently struggle more than others, because they say so.

Here are some tweets about the problems and struggles of tall people that will make you laugh out of sympathy or maybe cry out of relatability.

From shower problems...

#tallpeopleproblems squat in the shower to rinse all the shampoo out or risk decapitation by the shower head — karina (@karinaqt) September 26, 2019

... to fitting in pools and bathtubs, struggles are real.

#TallPeopleProblems if you can only keep one underwater 😭 ... which will it be? #TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMorning — RadoxUK (@RadoxUK) January 14, 2020

the way soobin probably didn't learned how to swim is bc his feet always touches the ground so he doesnt need to float or stay above water 😭#TallPeopleProblems — 최 Syubin⁷ (@syubiniee) August 25, 2019

When ur legs are too long to straighten out in ur bath tub 😪🛀#tallpeoplestruggles — Addison Lewis (@aklewis22) December 31, 2014

Don't even get them started on boarding airplanes...

Boarded plane and promptly hit my head. I forget I’m tall until I’m on a plane. #tallgirl #tallpeopleproblems — Patricia Suflita Wilson (@pilarwish) January 11, 2020

Aeroplane toilets. More so as a man. I can't stand up straight in them. — Barefoot 👣 Backpacker (@RTWBarefoot) March 29, 2019

I’m convinced the folks who design airplanes are all under six feet. #tallpeopleproblems — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) August 25, 2019

... cars...

The struggle of not being able to tilt their drink all the way back in their car is too real. #TallPeopleStruggles — Colton Cook (@ColtonCook) April 27, 2017

... or public restrooms.

Every public restroom when you are 6'7"#TallPeopleStruggles pic.twitter.com/UmVptrcWbR — Chris Williams (@mistwire) August 10, 2018

Hitting the ceiling with their different organs is their favourite pastime.

So i took my shirt out and ended up hitting my ceiling fan and injuring myself #tallpeopleproblems pic.twitter.com/lHp5pIPCxM — Complicated Indian (@SimonKirannjay) January 10, 2020

Just burnt my hand on the lightbulb while stretching #tallpeoplestruggles — sam king (@SamKingCTFC) January 9, 2016

That extra leg out of the bed...

#Tallpeoplestruggles When your legs go off of your King sized bed so you have to curl up.... — Jaydan (@WinterBliss36) June 6, 2018

... that extra ass out of dress...

I guess you know your dress is too short when you sit down and your bare ass is on the chair 😂 but it’s almost to your knees when you stand up. #tallpeopleproblems — Alana Breneman (@BrenemanAlana) January 10, 2020

... and that extra head out of the body, they always have extra troubles.

I was walking and my head crashed into a tree. #tallpeopleproblems https://t.co/ImpxKR42ou — Hasan Khalid (@hasankhalid94) January 10, 2020

Leave it to me to walk into a tree branch while I'm texting. Wop. #tallpeoplestruggles — Daniel Keith Davis (@Din0_D) September 18, 2013

Mirror selfies are surely not their thing.

And social gatherings are more of a guilt trip.

Public service is their part-time job, without pay of course.

Haha! Give me a call anytime you need something on the top shelf! 😉#tallpeopleproblems https://t.co/thBsILK3t1 — Cammy Dierking (@Cammy_Dierking) March 8, 2019

I forget I’m 6’ until I’m asked to reach something off the top shelf at Walmart every time I go #tallpeopleproblems — Gabicowles (@gabicowles) April 13, 2019

The phrase they hear maximum times in their life is 'thodi height mujhe bhi de de'.

People always ask me "do you get tired of the height comments", I usually no it doesn't. But the time has come...STOP asking me to give you some of my height; "give me a couple inches". It's not funny, I can't give you a piece of my femur Barbara...#tallpeopleproblems — Jessica Gordon (@JessicaGordon15) May 23, 2019

From fashion to career, everything hurts, both in the heart and knees.

When the podium is too short and you have to squat your entire demo #tallpeopleproblems pic.twitter.com/2ITQI61TJp — Ali Miller (@AliMillerLive) September 5, 2019

can i wear platform shoes but not have the extra height :( #tallpeopleproblems — josh 🪐 (@arianatroyex) October 12, 2019

Angdai is not an involuntary action for them.

When I stand in my hallway I cant lift my arms up all the way #tallpeoplestruggles — Cora Stucker (@_coralin) July 2, 2013

And relationships literally hurt.

I need a tall girl in my life. My backs been hurting too much. #tallpeoplestruggles — Drixwashere (LAL x 79-3) (@edrickwashere) March 15, 2014

Your neck being sore from looking down at all your friends #tallpeoplestruggles — james 🦕 (@6sadgiraffe9) September 10, 2011

Folks, no matter what, stand tall.