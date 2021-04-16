From professional meetings to online classes, zoom calls have been the need of the hour. But it's still a new process and a lot of people have made a huge mistake of keeping their microphones or cameras on during a virtual session and that has led to some embarrassing moments.

So, here are some awkward moments when people were caught naked on zoom calls :

1. Canadian MP William Amos walked in naked during a zoom call. He issued an apology for this mishap.

2. Last year a businessman accidentally appeared naked during a Zoom conference call with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro. Apparently, he forgot to turn his camera off while taking a shower during the video call.

3. A lawyer from Peru was caught having sex with a client during a Zoom court hearing after leaving his camera on.

4. Mexican politician Martha Lucia Micher by mistake ended up showing her breasts in a zoom conference. She admitted that she didn't quite get the hang of it.

5. A mom of three from Jacksonville, Florida, accidentally walked into her daughter's Zoom meeting with her classmates while being completely naked. She laughed it off and narrated the entire story later.

6. A government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with a secretary during a virtual zoom session last year.

7. During a virtual meeting for the Rio de Janeiro city council, a participant was caught having sex in the background. Even though they kept at it, the meeting continued.

8. A mother accidentally was caught completely naked during her son's Zoom class when she strolled into the frame of his live video call.

This was awkward.