While most of the millennial adults are still struggling to find hobbies during quarantine, this savage 8-year-old has taken the internet by storm with her self-composed, super catchy song.

Jolee Dunn is a budding singer-songwriter who has honed her skills during quarantine. She has just come up with the lockdown anthem we didn't know we need in our lives.

In order to dodge her bedtime, Jolee started strumming her guitar and performed a groovy, self-composed song titled, "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole".

My kid wrote a song called,

“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020

And somehow the entire world is now singing the lyrics to her Butthole song:

I wonder what's inside your butthole. Maybe there is astronauts, maybe there is aliens, all inside your butthole. What's inside your butthole, I always wanna know.

While most Netizens couldn't stop laughing their lungs out, others have taken this song very seriously. They've come up with their own version of the viral butthole song:

You realize I'm going to be singing this.

By myself.

In quarantine.

For days. — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) May 2, 2020

Jay-Z rocking to the beat while contemplating what's inside a butthole. pic.twitter.com/ywBEFotKIB — 'Das Achtungkid' Brian Bradshaw (@DasAchtungkid) May 2, 2020

She has so much attitude and such songwriting ability that she's got us all singing about buttholes. Great work. Grammy for best new artist. — Kate Ellenberger (@precatlady) May 2, 2020

the pandemic anthem we didn’t know we needed — vkap (@VJKapur) May 2, 2020

Physician here. It's not astronauts or aliens. — Chad Hayes, MD 😷 (@chadhayesmd) May 2, 2020

Aliens from Uranus — Raj Wadehra (@rajwadehra) May 3, 2020

We loved this and did our own version. https://t.co/pBaB0FCIEP pic.twitter.com/sNPGPIoPbu — Radnor & Lee (@radnorandlee) May 4, 2020

lights out butthole remix https://t.co/6yuMVkSRiF — Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 3, 2020

This had to be done- sorry, we didn’t know how to credit the artist -but we’re not receiving any royalties. pic.twitter.com/Vn8lIxAvOn — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) May 3, 2020

My friend gave it the soft piano treatment pic.twitter.com/NMY9EAM44C — Matt DeGroot (@mattdegroot) May 3, 2020

Hi Lisa. Where do I send the royalties? pic.twitter.com/dnSdYWenzm — Vance Gilbert (@vancegilbert) May 4, 2020

This 8-year-old's song about buttholes has really crept into my mind and I cannot stop humming or wondering what's actually inside buttholes.

This is mind control.