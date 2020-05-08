While most of the millennial adults are still struggling to find hobbies during quarantine, this savage 8-year-old has taken the internet by storm with her self-composed, super catchy song. 

Source: DailyDot

Jolee Dunn is a budding singer-songwriter who has honed her skills during quarantine. She has just come up with the lockdown anthem we didn't know we need in our lives. 

Source: Sunny Skyz

In order to dodge her bedtime, Jolee started strumming her guitar and performed a groovy, self-composed song titled, "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole". 

And somehow the entire world is now singing the lyrics to her Butthole song: 

I wonder what's inside your butthole. Maybe there is astronauts, maybe there is aliens, all inside your butthole. What's inside your butthole, I always wanna know. 
Source: YouTube

While most Netizens couldn't stop laughing their lungs out, others have taken this song very seriously. They've come up with their own version of the viral butthole song: 

This 8-year-old's song about buttholes has really crept into my mind and I cannot stop humming or wondering what's actually inside buttholes. 

This is mind control.  