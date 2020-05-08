While most of the millennial adults are still struggling to find hobbies during quarantine, this savage 8-year-old has taken the internet by storm with her self-composed, super catchy song.
In order to dodge her bedtime, Jolee started strumming her guitar and performed a groovy, self-composed song titled, "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole".
My kid wrote a song called,— Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020
“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r
And somehow the entire world is now singing the lyrics to her Butthole song:
I wonder what's inside your butthole. Maybe there is astronauts, maybe there is aliens, all inside your butthole. What's inside your butthole, I always wanna know.
While most Netizens couldn't stop laughing their lungs out, others have taken this song very seriously. They've come up with their own version of the viral butthole song:
You realize I'm going to be singing this.— Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) May 2, 2020
By myself.
In quarantine.
For days.
Jay-Z rocking to the beat while contemplating what's inside a butthole. pic.twitter.com/ywBEFotKIB— 'Das Achtungkid' Brian Bradshaw (@DasAchtungkid) May 2, 2020
May 3, 2020
She has so much attitude and such songwriting ability that she's got us all singing about buttholes. Great work. Grammy for best new artist.— Kate Ellenberger (@precatlady) May 2, 2020
the pandemic anthem we didn’t know we needed— vkap (@VJKapur) May 2, 2020
Physician here. It's not astronauts or aliens.— Chad Hayes, MD 😷 (@chadhayesmd) May 2, 2020
That last part tho!! pic.twitter.com/yZCVjjeKnI— aimeetoons (@aimeetoons) May 2, 2020
Aliens from Uranus— Raj Wadehra (@rajwadehra) May 3, 2020
We loved this and did our own version. https://t.co/pBaB0FCIEP pic.twitter.com/sNPGPIoPbu— Radnor & Lee (@radnorandlee) May 4, 2020
My kid wrote a song called,— Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 2, 2020
“I Wonder What’s Inside your Butthole” Quite honestly, it slaps. pic.twitter.com/A65m6XeZ2r
lights out butthole remix https://t.co/6yuMVkSRiF— Lisa Shmeesa 🦎🦎🦎 (@LisaRieffel) May 3, 2020
Covering “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole” an instant classic by Jolee @LisaRieffel #whatsinsideyourbutthole #ialwayswannaknow #jolee #aliens #astronauts pic.twitter.com/DmARsPxn3B— Moogiejboogie (@moogiejboogie) May 3, 2020
This had to be done- sorry, we didn’t know how to credit the artist -but we’re not receiving any royalties. pic.twitter.com/Vn8lIxAvOn— Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) May 3, 2020
My friend gave it the soft piano treatment pic.twitter.com/NMY9EAM44C— Matt DeGroot (@mattdegroot) May 3, 2020
Hi Lisa. Where do I send the royalties? pic.twitter.com/dnSdYWenzm— Vance Gilbert (@vancegilbert) May 4, 2020
May 3, 2020
This 8-year-old's song about buttholes has really crept into my mind and I cannot stop humming or wondering what's actually inside buttholes.
This is mind control.