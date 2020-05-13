Fun Fact: Did you know there are around 3,304 emojis?

Emojis are how people convey their emotions in this era. We’re sure everyone has a default set of emojis saved on their phone and whoever you are, must have used the ‘heart’ emoji once in your life. It’s one of the most common ones out there.

But have you noticed that this heart emoji comes in different colours? Believe it or not, every colour heart emoji has a unique meaning. Let’s find out what they mean

1. Red Heart Emoji

It means love and passion.

2. Orange Heart Emoji

It symbolises friendship and care.

3. Yellow Heart Emoji

This emoji means happiness and optimism.

4. Green Heart Emoji

Well, not for greenery or stuff. A green heart means a jealous heart.

5. Blue Heart Emoji

It speaks about loyalty and confidence in other people.

6. Purple Heart Emoji

It expresses physical attraction towards someone.

7. Black Heart Emoji

It represents both grief or dark humour.