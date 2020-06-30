I was randomly scrolling through my feed when I came across a picture of what looked like the crispiest ghee roast dosa I had ever seen. You know the kinds that have a crunchy layer on the outside and super soft on the inside?

However, I couldn't help but wonder why was it shared by a page called ' Learn something new'. Like what is there to learn about dosas? Turns out it wasn't a picture of a ghee roast dosa but the bottom of planet Jupiter.

This is what Jupiter looks like from the bottom. pic.twitter.com/Dx9UoU7dmm — Learn Something (@Iearnsomethlng) June 27, 2020

Initially, I thought that my dosa starved brain was playing tricks on my glutton body. But I can swear on the crunchiness of my next dosai that Jupiter's bottom looks exactly like a dosa in the making.

I mean look at those defined brown rings, the beige air bubbles, and tell me that I'm wrong. Give me one point of difference and I will surrender my argument.

That's when I realsied that Indians have been having the map of Southern Jupiter for brunch almost every Sunday. I knew it! The perfection of dosa was a work of science.

Every desi's dosa nostalgia has been triggered by this picture of the Southern side of Jupiter:

Who else thinks it’s a sizzling Dosa about to be smeared with some butter and loaded with a chunk of bhaji stuffing before being turned over and served with hot Sambhar and coconut chutney. https://t.co/V4N5X2e2og — agracadabra (@agracadabra) June 27, 2020

Officially establishing #dosa is out of this world? pic.twitter.com/YJLQ2LySlq — Aniruddha Kadvekar (@a_kadvekar) June 27, 2020

Thought this was dosa — Musthafa🗡 (@Musthafa_fazi) June 27, 2020

It is a dosa. Jupiter is fake news. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) June 27, 2020

Spectacular. And here are its four Galilean moons, captured by nasa’s Juno mission very recently pic.twitter.com/8zVg4hiNXD — Vikrant Tayade (@vikrant_tayade) June 27, 2020

This is how Indian dosa looks once it's ready to eat 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dzetV31QdI — Itsnishal (@Itsnishal1) June 27, 2020

Looks like Dosa 😆 pic.twitter.com/ThXJLCNpCI — Sarathchandra Varma (@ivsarathchandra) June 27, 2020

Its a perfect Ghee Roast Dosa — Brunswick (@vmadhusuden) June 27, 2020

This is called a Dosa, a South Indian food. Lmao so similar to the above picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IhXfEosBL — Vishnu Sumanth (@vishnu_sumanth) June 27, 2020

Absolutely. This looks like my Saturday breakfast. — ‘SUP (@roshreyas) June 27, 2020

It's one side well done dosa with some gunpowder sprinkled and drops of ghee....☺️ — ROSRI (@rohitnsri) June 27, 2020

Man, now I feel like eating a ghee roast dosai. Damn you, Jupiter's bottom!