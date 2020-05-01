If you're somebody who lives on Zoom for con calls and meetings for most of their weekdays (thanks to WFH), you would know that there is an unspoken privilege of wearing a formal shirt over your boxers or PJs.

But what if your shirt was longer than your boxers and your laptop was positioned in such a way that your camera angle was capturing everything instead of just your face?

Well, ABC News reporter, Will Reeves literally survived everybody's worst nightmare while he was working from home. Just like most of us, he was dressed up in a formal shirt and blazer on the top and ditched his pants.

But, while he was broadcasting a segment on "Good Morning America" from home, he forgot to fix his camera angle and the entire national television could see his bare legs.

Well, if I'm being honest Will was literally every single person working from home but the only difference is, he actually got busted.

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Netizens from all across the globe can relate this "oopsie" moment:

You’re a national hero now — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 28, 2020

Me every day! Ron Burgundy on top pajama bottoms/softpants on the bottom. 👏🏼 — becky worley (@bworley) April 28, 2020

The boxer briefed hero we all need right now. — Dreams In Green (@dreams_in_green) April 28, 2020

The good news is that unlike the vast majority of stay-at-home interviews, we aren't looking straight up your nostrils. — Gene Dieken (@dieken) April 28, 2020

If Superman didn't really need his glasses, then u as Christopher's son don't need your pants!!! Not sure how it works but I am laughing out loud.... seriously funny and one to not forget....Ron Burgundy would done this!!!! — Monique Welin (@Moe59829873) April 28, 2020

Livin' the nightmare. (good job actually doing it so the rest of us don't have to). — Kathleen York (@birdyork) April 28, 2020

Solidarity! (This didn’t make air though 😂) pic.twitter.com/cvpKpxrEV0 — Roger Clark (@RogerClark41) April 28, 2020

Dude. Are the shorts from the John Stockton collection?? — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) April 28, 2020

I like you a whole lot now 😂💖😍😂😂💖 hahaha it’s all good literally me on every calll now. At least you had shorts on—I just let it all swing 😂 pic.twitter.com/gAWtKYy7Kf — Cristo Braz (@cristobraz) April 29, 2020

Will, I was sent you as a meme by friends who didn’t know I knew you, and I am SO PROUD. pic.twitter.com/7r6W3fr4nw — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) April 29, 2020

Brilliant. You have also given away the secret to every male senior portrait of ever. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) April 28, 2020

One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. One of Us. pic.twitter.com/8v1l6MKVXO — 𝗗𝗢𝗢𝗛𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗬𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗟𝗘 (@doohickeydongle) April 28, 2020

I've just assume everyone's not wearing pants.

It's more efficient.

Smart at home working. — Ermagerd Naht Abbott (@Crawley41028176) April 28, 2020

Also, not a lot of people know this but he is the son of Christopher Reeve who played the role of Superman. Looks like not all heroes wear capes, some just forget their pants like normal human beings.

Well, let this incident be a reminder for everyone who's working from home to check their camera angles before they start a meeting.