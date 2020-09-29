Stand up comedian Abhijit Ganguly has released a new video on YouTube, talking about the state of Indian media and it would take for them to cover Coronavirus.

He basically says what we all have wanted to say for while but never really said it.

Ganguly also goes on for a bit about the hypocrisy of India's news channels.

Well, he isn't wrong! The comedian the goes on to rip into India's prime time news anchors.

In case you were wondering, he's also pretty confused by how Ravish Kumar has managed to keep his calm through this shit storm.

You can see the complete video here. There are a lot of jokes that we couldn't share here!

It's funny because it's true.