We do random silly things at times. And most often we do not talk about them. Actually, it's better if we don't. That's the beauty of these things.

1. Coz no one should know.

Y’all ever try to breathe quieter while walking up a hill so bystanders don’t hear you fighting for your life — Deyoncé (@deelalz) April 3, 2019

2. Everyday story of our lives.

Nobody:

Absolutely nobody:

Me in the mirror : pic.twitter.com/12ZyHzDHEm — Kourtney K♓️🇬🇷 (@kourtney152253) April 14, 2020

3. The pleasure we derive from this is unmatched.

I am mature now...

Also me : mera ghutna oper rhy ga 😂 pic.twitter.com/1x9kmD9WBl — Shanzy Asghar 🇵🇰 (@asghar_shanza) May 15, 2020

4. Coz peeing shouldn't disturb sleep.

5. *scrolls through playlist*

Me: "I love music so much. Music is life!"

Person: "so what music have you been listening to lately?"

Me: forgets every song I've ever heard — meow (@EmileeLindner) January 7, 2017

6. Ah! Socialisation hurts.

7. Relatable?

8. When are you are too zoned out.

Do u ever drive like a solid 5 min while thinking about something incredibly random and stupid and then ur like we’re any of those lights I passed green how did I get here WTF — Gabby Lizzul (@gabbylizzul) July 29, 2018

9. This indeed is the most comfortable position ever.

ok I got a question. When you’re laying down, do y’all ever just put your hand up for no reason? No just me? pic.twitter.com/mTlFGWcskN — Ｋａｓｓｙ (@KassKassy2) December 22, 2017

10. Hashafashasha all day.

Do y’all blow on food when it’s hot or do you hashafashasha til you can chew it? — Russell (@RallycrossRS) October 16, 2019

11. This is essential.

12. Gotta scare the shit out of babies.

*I am mature now*

Also me when I see babies pic.twitter.com/6q2TgGieVe — Naman Agarwal (@_NAhuMAN_) May 16, 2020

13. Time flies when we do nothing.

14. When you can't compromise with sleep.

Have u ever tried to rush outa bed go toilet quickly and rush back to bed before u lose any 'tired' 😂😂😓 — Manny (@MythManny) April 16, 2017

15. Standard response we all have.

Movie theater: Please silence your phones.



Me, who hasn't taken my phone off silent since 2012: *double-checks* — Gayer, Angrier Aaron (@abgates7) May 22, 2018

16. Ab kal karenge.

Ahh yes — Just completed a 4 minute task.



Time to rest for 3 and a half hours — Tom Simmermaker (@tomsimmo) April 21, 2020

17. *wakes up with neck ache and body ache*

18. This is gonna be our favourite pastime.

19. One of the random thoughts we have while pooping.

Me : I am mature now



Also me : What if a snake out comes from my toilet while i am pooping? pic.twitter.com/PY92HK0Amc — Prince Shah (@ShahPrince2698) May 16, 2020

20. It feels like we are on the top of the world.

21. When blanket is bae.

22. Damn, main jaane hi wala tha yaar.

i should get in the shower



*2 hours later someone else starts the shower*



me: oh my god fuck you i was JUST about to get in there — Sarcasm (@Heissarcastic) May 15, 2015

23. Oh yeah, I was there all the time.

24. Maturity has got nothing to do with sibling relationship.

I am mature

Also me to my sister pic.twitter.com/Wmh3wgejEb — kashmala (@kashmala_kiran) May 16, 2020

25. Me, right now.

They might be unusual and totally random, but doing them is fun. A part of our 'me' time, they are better left undiscussed.