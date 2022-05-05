Sometimes, I feel childhood was a hoax. As kids, we were given so many misleading affirmations about the future. As we grew up, we realized what was completely messed up about "Beta abhi padhai kar lo, iske baad to life sorted hai."

We were also told some utterly ridiculous things that are neither here nor there. Some of us still find it hard to recover from such statements even though we know they don't make any sense. 11 people on Reddit spill such baseless things their parents told them as kids. Come, blow your mind away!

1. "Life is good after school."

Eren_yeager141

2. "'NO WAY!' Mummy was like, "commerce padh k bora uthayega, coolie banega?!"

Immediate-Job-6841

3. "You can't depend on anyone, and no one will love you like I do."

BassesLee

4. "It was illegal to drive with your inside light on 🤦🏻‍♂️"

TheInspectionFather

5. "You can be jailed for swearing. I believed it until I was about nine"

Stayfree85

6. "My mom tried to tell me that if you kiss a boy then you get pregnant. I was so scared to kiss a boy for years. I was literally telling everyone that if you kiss then you get a baby. So sorry to all the people I lied to lol."

CoolChicken246

7. "I grow out my hair, and my mom and grandma are always telling me to cut it, because 'log kya kahenge.'"

WaddleIdowithoutyou

9. "If we do not want to marry, they'll say something like- Who will take care of you when you get old? Marry and have kids. They'll care for you later."

you_can_do_whaaatt

10. "You could be anything you want when you grow up." Bullshit- I have shitty vision and will never be a pilot :("



scumbagPigeon

11. "As a kid I lost a tooth, put it in a plastic bag, slid it under my pillow, then went to bed early so the tooth fairy could come. When my parents forgot to put money under my pillow my dad said "You shouldn't have put the tooth in a bag. The tooth fairy couldn't smell it."

Comerechinaman

So, what lies have you been told?