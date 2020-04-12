As we navigate the treacherous waters of what many are calling a major historical event, the things we considered to be most terrifying have altered drastically. Now, fear isn't found in the usual things like sharks or ghosts - now, the most scary things in the world are these situations. 

This massive crowd at the Delhi Metro packed together without any social distancing. The horror! The horror!

These unfettered hugs have not aged well.

This guy pressing an elevator button without any gloves on. Where's your sense of self-preservation, man?!

This dude who's just about to sneeze. Lock him up!

This disgusting image! Some people just have a death wish, I suppose.

This kid who touched his face and then realised his deadly mistake a few seconds too late. (Yes yes, it's the Home Alone guy)

This bus that's chalk-full of people.

This music festival that's just crawling with humans. Ughhh.

This disturbingly busy market. Just look at all the people breathing on each other! 

This airport full of people that's giving me the heebie-jeebies.

And this photo, which is a general trigger anyway, and that now instills the fear of god in the most stubborn of atheists.

We need eye-masks for these photos. *Shudders*