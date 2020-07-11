The ISCE board results were declared yesterday. So, if you've survived that and are still allowed an internet connection, congratulations. If you didn't, well, you are not going to be able to rad this, so who cares?

Anyhow, it would appear that list most things, this has provided Twitter with an opportunity to make memes. And I can't believe I am saying this but art does come from pain, cos this is some real creativity.

Relatives asking

Kya percentage aai beta #ICSEResult

Backbenchers pic.twitter.com/plHMSSPEKG — Dhruv Goyal (@sonedomujhe) July 11, 2020

#ICSEResult

Relatives comes at my home for see my results pic.twitter.com/AqEd6Admqb — Confused.media (@confusedmedia_) July 11, 2020

#ICSEResult

All relatives calling again and gain for results



Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/OmSibeSgdK — sarcastic indian🇮🇳 (@sarcasm5152) July 11, 2020

#ICSEResult gets declared

Meanwhile ICSE students to CBSE students: pic.twitter.com/A8yJbSCVCk — Ayush Rajput (@AyushRa21273624) July 11, 2020

~Before exams



Mom:- Beta padh lo abhi bhi time hai, din bhar pubg me lage rhte ho, result bekar hua to dekhna.



~#ICSEResult declared and you got failed in 3 subjects including maths.



Mom:- pic.twitter.com/HYIva8PqsG — Shivam 🇮🇳 (@TheLazyBrahmin) July 10, 2020

All jokes asides, please remember guys, this shit doesn't matter. Not really.