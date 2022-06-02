When we are thinking about police, humour would be the last thing to pop up in our heads. But, Mumbai Police has always been acing the meme game for the last couple of years. With the right amount of humour and wit, their social media accounts are nothing but a laughter ride.

However, now, there's another cool kid on the block who is churning out some hilarious memes!

Jaipur Police's social media handles have been sharing some rib-tickling memes with their followers for a while now. From different shows to meme templates, they have been using it all in order to churn out some brilliant memes.

And today, we have compiled some of their best memes for you. Now, check them out.

You can check their Instagram and Twitter handles for more memes.

Well, Jaipur Police is absolutely acing the meme game now and we are thoroughly enjoying it!