After a landfall, Cyclone Nisarga has now resulted in heavy rains in Mumbai and its suburbs.

However, a news reporter seems to be the 'worst hit' by the rains. In a video shared on Twitter, a news reporter can be seen covering the cyclone live from Mumbai.

Peeche ek banda normally kaam kar raha hai, lekin brave reporter ekdum kati patang bana hua hai. 🤷‍♂️ #mumbaicyclone pic.twitter.com/JSOYNJNXXf — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) June 3, 2020

While the reporter seems to sway because of the power of the wind and rains, people behind him appear to walk around normally, carrying on with their work.

Twitter was quick to comment on the stellar reporting:

Overacting ki bhi seema hoti hai. pic.twitter.com/rkHEdw2dlN — Neo (@neorational) June 3, 2020

Mausam cloudy, aaj daaru pikar reporting karne ka benefit le sakte hai — Dr Nimo (@niiravmodi) June 3, 2020

Mumbai hai, acting toh banti hai — आत्मनिर्भर Dr Achambit Santra™ (@5trillion_jumIe) June 3, 2020

He wanted to become an actor but ended up being a reporter. 😑😑 — Ahmed Shaikh (@Ashaikhalam) June 3, 2020

Hahaha News Reporter nahi hai ye, actor hai — Rationalist (@IndianByRight) June 3, 2020

Camera man to this reporter before shooting. pic.twitter.com/72hXQu9B7Z — Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) June 3, 2020

The only thing missing is barso re megha playing in the background!