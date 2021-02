International pop sensation Rihanna's tweet on the Farmers' Protest made the dissent global yesterday with just 50 characters.

So, after her Tweet, Rihanna became the biggest trending topic on Twitter. While many hailed the Work singer for her support, several even questioned it.

But regardless of what the majority's views were, netizens made sure to do what they do best. They cracked jokes and made memes on this new trend.

Meanwhile, Indian celebs to farmers, "Just gonna stand here and watch you burn!" https://t.co/H8le6DwmlP — MC Hatter (@MadCrazyHatter_) February 2, 2021

You learn something new everyday. I had no idea Rihanna went to JNU. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 3, 2021

Don’t understand why the organisers of the #FarmersProtests paid such a huge sum to Rihanna - running in several million dollars - and didn’t just get a bunch of top-level Indian superstars at the same price. Business model kaafi kharaab hai inn farmers ka. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) February 3, 2021

Punjab HaRihanna ekta zindabad 🚜🚜 pic.twitter.com/83oiNPdW0F — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) February 2, 2021

Irony is, Kangana knows who Rihanna is but Rihanna doesn't know who Kangana is! 😹😹 — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) February 3, 2021

When you prepare for Swara in syllabus but Rihanna appears. #FarmersProtest @rihanna pic.twitter.com/btp5BYffnh — Amandeep singh (@bunnygrewal9222) February 3, 2021

Bollywood Celebrities who were Vocal About #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OroZohO7ux — TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY (@L0ST_IN_CINEMA) February 2, 2021

Bjp IT cell preparing for Bollywood but Rihanna came out of syllabus. #Rihanna #Bhakts #FarmersProtest — Anup singh (@iamanupsingh19) February 3, 2021

Bakhts, IT cell searching on google about #Rihanna.

Google servers: pic.twitter.com/NfCQe1Z0tl — Meer xueNain 👤👓✒ (@MeerAatif_Okay) February 2, 2021

IT cell for the next couple of days #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/OEMjPJmKMW — In the air and will be gone (@mr_krothapalli) February 2, 2021

IT cell right now... pic.twitter.com/EaVZCmTdHp — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) February 2, 2021

Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi for over two months to protest against three new farm laws enacted by the central government.