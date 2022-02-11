Airtel's internet services faced a major outage today across the country. Obviously, people's instant response was to panic and find out if it was only them. While the cause for the outage is unknown, all Airtel services, including mobile network, broadband and even fibre internet were down.
However, Twitter had a field day with the quality of memes that started doing the rounds.
People shocked over #airteldown issues. Le Vodafone : pic.twitter.com/R1koNkLht6— Amit Sarda (@amit4738) February 11, 2022
Airtel killing everyone's internet in the morning #Airtel #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Yy1D3YM1Io— Krishna Agrawala (@Krishnehh) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown is trending.— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022
Flight Mode to me :- pic.twitter.com/fAVaovx5Js
From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9— nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022
Whole family is using airtel , during a meeting it stops , site down ,app down. Then i remember i have a bsnl simcard too , 😂😂😂, thanks bsnl for saving my meetings,#AirtelDown— N.S. RANA (@Kshatriyaputram) February 11, 2022
Airtel Network Down In Some Areas!#AirtelDown#Airtel pic.twitter.com/zhj0P7BLnh— Patel Meet (@mn_google) February 11, 2022
Airtel during #AirtelDown : pic.twitter.com/RL1Epg1skm— Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@SsoulImmortal) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) February 11, 2022
Airtel Users: pic.twitter.com/B7l5uY9seO
#AirtelDown #Airtel— Wear Mask & defeat Corona🇮🇳 (@AkshayBatra2608) February 11, 2022
Situation of Airtel network: pic.twitter.com/gcB6GM2GYq
Airtel after watching Jio— Niranjan Shendge 🇮🇳 (@NiranjanShendge) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/D9jne4SmK5
#AirtelDown— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 11, 2022
Jio network server to Airtel server pic.twitter.com/OOeXvlP67A
#AirtelDown trending*— Arunwal (@Fakchod) February 11, 2022
meanwhile jio users who face daily issues* pic.twitter.com/ZUeLa1uqve
My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022
How i feel when i restart the router and the damn internet comes back #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/miaC8IiXz6— Moinak Pal (@matt1791) February 11, 2022
My office people thought I am giving one of the new excuses 🤣 #AirtelDown https://t.co/xCQhxfdgN1— Deeksha (@Solankideeksha_) February 11, 2022
Airtel Headquarters Using Jio network to tweet about airtel down:#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/77NrACYyJs— The Copy Ninja (@iStylishStark) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown— Dais World ᵀᴹ (@world_dais) February 11, 2022
When Airtel tells everyone that it is Jio's alternative.... pic.twitter.com/02dcUbrGE3
#Airtel #AirtelDown— Dais World ᵀᴹ (@world_dais) February 11, 2022
When Airtel and Jio push every other service provider out of the country so that they can work at their own convenience.... pic.twitter.com/EmCtMSjEb5
Airtel users rt now#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/cKWYMcn05V— K (@mudasirmmm) February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown— Honest Talking Cat (@NaRoCo6) February 11, 2022
meanwhile network engg - pic.twitter.com/rC7nqkUUfi
Praying to the internet gods that this doesn't happen again.