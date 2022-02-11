Airtel's internet services faced a major outage today across the country. Obviously, people's instant response was to panic and find out if it was only them. While the cause for the outage is unknown, all Airtel services, including mobile network, broadband and even fibre internet were down.

However, Twitter had a field day with the quality of memes that started doing the rounds.

From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I'll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9 — nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022

Whole family is using airtel , during a meeting it stops , site down ,app down. Then i remember i have a bsnl simcard too , 😂😂😂, thanks bsnl for saving my meetings,#AirtelDown — N.S. RANA (@Kshatriyaputram) February 11, 2022

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

How i feel when i restart the router and the damn internet comes back #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/miaC8IiXz6 — Moinak Pal (@matt1791) February 11, 2022

My office people thought I am giving one of the new excuses 🤣 #AirtelDown https://t.co/xCQhxfdgN1 — Deeksha (@Solankideeksha_) February 11, 2022

Airtel Headquarters Using Jio network to tweet about airtel down:#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/77NrACYyJs — The Copy Ninja (@iStylishStark) February 11, 2022

When Airtel tells everyone that it is Jio's alternative.... pic.twitter.com/02dcUbrGE3 — Dais World ᵀᴹ (@world_dais) February 11, 2022

When Airtel and Jio push every other service provider out of the country so that they can work at their own convenience.... pic.twitter.com/EmCtMSjEb5 — Dais World ᵀᴹ (@world_dais) February 11, 2022

Praying to the internet gods that this doesn't happen again.