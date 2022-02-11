Airtel's internet services faced a major outage today across the country. Obviously, people's instant response was to panic and find out if it was only them. While the cause for the outage is unknown, all Airtel services, including mobile network, broadband and even fibre internet were down.  

However, Twitter had a field day with the quality of memes that started doing the rounds. 

Praying to the internet gods that this doesn't happen again.