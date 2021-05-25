The internet is a wonderful place. You come across something new and unique every single day, and it never fails to surprise you. 

Our latest find? A completely empty book about India's PM, that was published on Amazon. 

Ironically titled, "MASTERSTROKE: 420 secrets that helped PM in India's employment growth!" this book by "Berozgar Bhakt" is just 56 empty pages!

A dig at India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who dons the cover of the book, the reddit user who published it, shared his accomplishment on the internet. 

Source: Reddit
The book's description reads, "How a great leader helped a struggling nation to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity."

And of course, it has some very positive reviews:

Source: Amazon
Would you read this book?