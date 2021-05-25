The internet is a wonderful place. You come across something new and unique every single day, and it never fails to surprise you.

Our latest find? A completely empty book about India's PM, that was published on Amazon.

Ironically titled, "MASTERSTROKE: 420 secrets that helped PM in India's employment growth!" this book by "Berozgar Bhakt" is just 56 empty pages!

A dig at India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who dons the cover of the book, the reddit user who published it, shared his accomplishment on the internet.

The book's description reads, "How a great leader helped a struggling nation to emerge glorious in the war against COVID-19 and walk down the path of prosperity."

Someone has published a book on Amazon titled Masterstroke with 56 empty pages. Amazon has approved it. pic.twitter.com/UkJPLJX4mF — PS (@D10SPS) May 25, 2021

WHAT A "MASTERSTROKE " !!



Amazon published a book "Masterstroke" which has 56 empty pages!🤣🤣



MASTERSTROKE: 420 secrets that helped PM in India's employment growth!😜



AUTHOR-

Berozgar Bhakt 😉



👇👇#मोदी_पनौती_है https://t.co/rkkZHutkjB pic.twitter.com/xjAnvi7AQ2 — AVIR (@AvirWithINC) May 25, 2021

And of course, it has some very positive reviews:

Would you read this book?