Weddings are a celebration of the love and the bond of trust you have for one another. To celebrate the love of his life, this African-American man decided to recite his wedding vows in Malyalam, effitively winning the hearts of the entire wedding party as well as the internet.
Watch the video here:
This is very sweet but it is also very comedy pls pic.twitter.com/rhM6vujLiF— entha (@enthahotness) June 20, 2022
The internet was equally amazed by his adorable effort:
I think it's mostly because these are very Black American thoughts translated into Malayalam. He also looked very intense saying it, and as a people, we are v easily embarrassed by sincerity, especially about our spouses.— Hi Cry Bye (@MPoland) June 20, 2022
We wish the happy couple all the very best for their beautiful future that lays ahead.