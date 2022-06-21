Weddings are a celebration of the love and the bond of trust you have for one another. To celebrate the love of his life, this African-American man decided to recite his wedding vows in Malyalam, effitively winning the hearts of the entire wedding party as well as the internet.

Watch the video here:

Cutie!

The internet was equally amazed by his adorable effort: 

We wish the happy couple all the very best for their beautiful future that lays ahead. 