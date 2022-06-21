Weddings are a celebration of the love and the bond of trust you have for one another. To celebrate the love of his life, this African-American man decided to recite his wedding vows in Malyalam, effitively winning the hearts of the entire wedding party as well as the internet.

Watch the video here:

This is very sweet but it is also very comedy pls pic.twitter.com/rhM6vujLiF — entha (@enthahotness) June 20, 2022

The internet was equally amazed by his adorable effort:

So much second hand embarrassment paavam. — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) June 20, 2022

Pronunciation isn't too bad though — Yaba (@yabasust) June 20, 2022

I think it's mostly because these are very Black American thoughts translated into Malayalam. He also looked very intense saying it, and as a people, we are v easily embarrassed by sincerity, especially about our spouses. — Hi Cry Bye (@MPoland) June 20, 2022

The eyes says it all ❤️❤️ Alexa play All of me . — DARK (@Itsz_Sri) June 20, 2022

It’s not bad ya. Appreciate the effort. — Smriti Kannan (@smriti_kannan) June 21, 2022

Where is my Malayalathil samsarikunna/premikunna chettan? 🥺 https://t.co/tokSAOmHJA — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) June 21, 2022

the best man getting increasingly more emotional in the back elevates this https://t.co/CkxvhIaEI2 — Sharia Morgendorrfer (@nah_im_abdulla) June 21, 2022

i want him to act in every single tamil movie and speak few lines of Malayalam just like they have one standard tamil speaker in all their movies. https://t.co/dXAN2D5fcS — professional acid reflux haver (@iamdatemike) June 21, 2022

I for one am totally floored https://t.co/zf1k2P5IPC — KarmaChameleon (@wannabeSW) June 20, 2022

Aww ❤ & a lot of 😅 but his pronunciation is quite good. https://t.co/5UiJd7FSKo — Jeeva Anna George (@JAGGlutenFree) June 20, 2022

We wish the happy couple all the very best for their beautiful future that lays ahead.