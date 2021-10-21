Viewers of this news channel were in complete shock, as this 13-sec clip made them rub their eyes to believe what they actually saw.

Now we see channels making spelling errors or airing a wrong image of a person. But this incident from the US is going down in history with us.

During a weather forecast in Washington, US, a local news channel accidentally aired a pornographic clip.

KREM, a local CBS-affiliate news outlet based in Spokane, Washington, broadcast this 13-second video during their 6 pm newscast.



Michelle Boss, the anchor, was giving a weather update when the porn clip began playing over her shoulder. The anchors continued with their weather report as they seemed unaware of it.

Cloudy with a chance of…porn on KREM in Washington state 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/6jNKjwHV4S pic.twitter.com/b4hbJSGdoJ — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) October 20, 2021

Washington state local news airs 13-second porn clip during weather fore... https://t.co/Hw7d6RMSOz via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/51th8sE8St — World News (@easyfindasia) October 21, 2021

Quickly the visuals were then changed to weather maps. The channel soon issued an apology and said they are “diligently working to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Spokane City Police department’s Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU) and Special Victims Unit (SVU) are now investigating what led to the explicit broadcast and where did the clip came from.

So far, no one is held responsible for it.