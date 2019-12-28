Amidst the rising protests against CAB-NRC across the nation, twitter picked up an old video of Home Minister Amit Shah where he was trying to explain the 'chronology' and relation among these two exercises.





The Netizens were quick to turn it into a meme and here are some of them:

Pahle New year aayega.. fir Log Gym membership lege.. fir Diet plan banega..

Fir ek din cheat day hoga... Uske baad agle saare din cheat day hoge.. pic.twitter.com/IxAvx1MEiX — Harshvardhan Agrawal (@Harsh_humour) December 25, 2019

Sher aage chal raha tha..

Uske peeche mere pitaji, jo bohot bade shikari the..

Uske piche iski maa jo bohot badi shikari thi..



Sher aagey, uske piche mere pitaji, uske piche iski maa, uske piche sher... pic.twitter.com/QA6IIKdWLx — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 26, 2019

Someone: Happy New Year and Merry Christmas.



Me: pic.twitter.com/7XSFQaJE91 — it me. (@Anshulsaid) December 24, 2019

Kabhi aap devil ke pichhe

Kabhi devil aapke pichhe pic.twitter.com/IOigrBlhIW — Bade Chote (@badechote) December 28, 2019

1. Employee works very hard

2. Employee gets a bad appraisal rating

3. Employee convinces boss to give him his due promotion

4. Employee leaves the company after getting the promotion#OfficeTales #ChronologySamajhiye #ChronologySamajhLijiye pic.twitter.com/MiGaJHW0y8 — Nishant Shende (@Sarcasm_Shende) December 27, 2019

A friend opens a pack of Maggi. First puts 2 cups of water to boil. Then Empties the tastemaker sachet into it. Stirs it well. Put the noodles into the sauce-pan, waits for it to boil.



Me a Maggi making expert: pic.twitter.com/dLflFG2QGL — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 27, 2019

Me - I want to watch Star Wars. From which movie should I start?



Nerd friend: pic.twitter.com/kft97UJSBr — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 24, 2019

Brown parents explaining to their kids ke arranged marriage mein Shaadi pehle Hoti hai, pyaar Apne aap ho jaata hai baad mein. pic.twitter.com/icxjCOYtTj — Fake Peralta (Rohit) (@rohshah07) December 25, 2019

Woke kids: Why do you need to get married to have kids?



Parents: pic.twitter.com/lxl09qE3QI — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 26, 2019

Parents ko pehle ye batana hai ki paper bohot difficult tha, questions out of syllabus the, topper ke bhi kum marks aaye hai, phir apne marks batane hai pic.twitter.com/PtXOFiBWAQ — Sayan (@oxyboron_) December 27, 2019

Pehle shadi hogi,

Phir divorce

Phir shadi,

Phir divorce

Phir shadi,

Phir divorce....... pic.twitter.com/sHOAmkKmqx — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) December 27, 2019

*Pehle new year party ke 4 plan banenge

*Phir woh cancel hokar 2 plans reh jayenge

*Phir 1

*Phir tum pizza order karke, tv on karke, rajai main pade pade last wala khud hi cancel kar doge pic.twitter.com/8HvfjgoAqW — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 27, 2019

*Stages of a relationship*



Tum kitni pyari baatain karti ho

Tumhari to bakbak bhi cute hai

Itna bolkar thakti nahi ho

Kabhi chup bhi raha karo

Chup bc ekdum chup pic.twitter.com/4zQtFFPxkg — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 28, 2019

12th standard student: How to become a CA?



CA:



Pehle CPT exam aayega

Fir IPCC exam aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir CA final ka exam aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir naseeb raha to pass ho jaayega pic.twitter.com/Zw6AkwyVuE — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 25, 2019

•Aap guest ko bye bolenge

•Phir aap unke pair chooenge

•Phir who aapko paise denge

•Aap mummy ki taraf dekhoge aur mummy aapki taraf aankhein nikal ke dekhegi

•Aap paise lene se inkaar karenge

•Phir aap paise lelenge

•Aur last mein mummy woh paise lelengi pic.twitter.com/pVdjdADv4Q — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 28, 2019

Pehle Human Being ko maarunga

Fir Being Human banaaunga pic.twitter.com/4uae0EM5B7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2019

Ab is post par like, comment aur share kar dijiye. Aap chronology samajh lijiye.