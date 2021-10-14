We netizens are keen observers. Nothing goes hidden from our eyes.
Someone on Twitter just noticed Amitabh Bachchan's Photoshopped hands in this ad & now it's viral.
Here's how it looks.
Anyone notice Daddy long hands going too faaar....is it because the model is not a film star and Big B didn't want to pose with her 😏 would give 1/10 for the photoshop 😄 1 for the female model posing convincingly 😜@KalyanJewellers pic.twitter.com/GavOyO8jfj— yash (@yadsul) October 13, 2021
And no one could stop Twitteratis to comment on this. I mean, I understand celebs are busy & all but a good Photoshop would have worked.
Yes, just noticed it, I was like how come he is posing with a non entity, then I saw his long long arm 😄— yash (@yadsul) October 13, 2021
Mostly brands book celebs time and shoot a bank of images. These can be later used in different situations. Probably explains the visual. But the photoshop is terrible.— Alas Poor Yorick. (@YorickPinto) October 13, 2021
Long-arm tactics wont work here.— Friday Boy (@GateFriday) October 14, 2021
Kanoon ke haath hain ye— YUSUF ABDULLAH (@IMUSUF) October 14, 2021
Now that you mention. It looks wierd— SUGANTHI (@SUGANTH92291676) October 14, 2021
😊
10/10 for your observation.— Sunny 2.O (@Sunny2O1) October 14, 2021
What do you think about this?