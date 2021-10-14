We netizens are keen observers. Nothing goes hidden from our eyes. 

Someone on Twitter just noticed Amitabh Bachchan's Photoshopped hands in this ad & now it's viral. 

Here's how it looks. 

And no one could stop Twitteratis to comment on this. I mean, I understand celebs are busy & all but a good Photoshop would have worked. 

What do you think about this?