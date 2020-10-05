There's a new craze in town, and it's called Among Us. The game, a renewed and creative take on the age-old mafia, lets players indulge in a movie-like theme of deduction and betrayal. It's 2020, and just like rule 34, there's another rule that dictates there shall be memes on every conceivable topic. So here's a bunch of hilarious memes on the viral game about crewmates, impostors and a whole lotta backstabbing.

no one:



among us chat when a dead body is reported: pic.twitter.com/MoPQSWslcE — tweaks (@TweaksOT) October 5, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Ru6KTcfDND — no context among us but im built different (@nocontextamngus) October 2, 2020

long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony, then everything changed after the imposter attacked pic.twitter.com/DvJMhbmQ2Z — no context among us but im built different (@nocontextamngus) October 4, 2020

When you get caught in the act in Among Us pic.twitter.com/W075je5y6g — Among Us Funny (@amongusfunny) October 4, 2020

me when leaving a store without buying something pic.twitter.com/V2N9iBEK2n — no context among us but im built different (@nocontextamngus) October 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/XtYC1KSo9x — no context among us but im built different (@nocontextamngus) October 3, 2020

#AmongUs #AmongUsmemes it’s always the pink among us crew-mates with the jokes pic.twitter.com/Dc9DtJ5VIY — Among Us Struggle Tweets (@AmongAllOfUs) September 29, 2020

Popular among us meme now laugh pic.twitter.com/qA6ESf1RuW — memes for imposters (@MemesCentraI) September 29, 2020

Orange kinda sus pic.twitter.com/2SVv60JmlT — Struggle Tweets (@AmongusStruggIe) September 30, 2020

if among us had lawyers pic.twitter.com/0vRSt0YJ0M — Among Us Funny (@amongusfunny) September 19, 2020

My work here is done. *Vents out*