From ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ to ‘Kya Karu Main Mar Jau’, there is no dearth of rib-tickling memes in our country. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen a snap of Amrita Rao offering a glass of water, all over the internet.

With her picture-perfect girl-next-door image, Amrita Rao made a home in everyone’s heart with her character in Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah. Thanks to our desi memers, after 15 years of its release, her dialogue 'Jal Lijiye' from the movie sparked a viral meme fest on social media.

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

Thak gaye honge ladkiyo se “send your number twitter is getting banned” keh keh ke pic.twitter.com/lvs7T7csIG — Grishhhhhhh (@hoziershoee) May 25, 2021

Jal lijiye Thak gaye honge emotional tweets karte karte pic.twitter.com/Z9ZCEhhUYs — ♡ (@CrazenForLifeee) May 27, 2021

Even Amrita Rao herself jumped on the meme wagon with a hysterical clip of her offering water to dehydrated netizens. The clip has already garnered over 51,438 likes and tons of comments.

We are so thankful to all memers who bought this scene back to life in 2021!