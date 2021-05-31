From ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ to ‘Kya Karu Main Mar Jau’, there is no dearth of rib-tickling memes in our country. Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have seen a snap of Amrita Rao offering a glass of water, all over the internet.

Source: TOI

With her picture-perfect girl-next-door image, Amrita Rao made a home in everyone’s heart with her character in Sooraj Barjatya’s Vivah. Thanks to our desi memers, after 15 years of its release, her dialogue 'Jal Lijiye' from the movie sparked a viral meme fest on social media.

via GIPHY

Take a look at some of the funniest ones:

Even Amrita Rao herself jumped on the meme wagon with a hysterical clip of her offering water to dehydrated netizens. The clip has already garnered over 51,438 likes and tons of comments. 

We are so thankful to all memers who bought this scene back to life in 2021!