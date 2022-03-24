Indians love their movies. Sometimes, a little too much! Achieving a whole new level of crazy, cinephiles in Andhra Pradesh went ballistic to the point, a theatre had to secure the screen with barbed wire. Why? Fans of the Telegu actor Allu Arjun could not keep in their pants and wreaked havoc inside Surya Theatre in Srikakulam during the screening of his latest film Pushpa.

Allu Arjun has amassed quite possibly one of the largest fanbases in India, if not the world. Staunch devotees of the star are known to go into a frenzy every time he releases a film. But what's worse than one mega-star? Three!

Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR



After witnessing the anarchy on their premises during the screening of Pushpa, the management of Surya Theatre decided to make the controversial precautionary call of installing barbed wire fences around their screens before mass hysteria ensues ahead of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR that stars three of Indias biggest names: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt along with Ajay Devgn and various others.

For those of you who don't know, RRR is a fictitious tale of two legendary Freedom Fighters: Alluri Seetha Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Sitaramaraju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Sitaramaraju and Bheem fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also set to make their South debut with this movie. Alia will be seen in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgn will essay the role of a nationalist and guru to the lead characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film is set to release on March 25th, 2022.

Watch the trailer here: