The pandemic has definitely changed our priorities in the last year. One such change has been forming an unhealthy yet completely necessary attachment to our face masks. 

In a recent video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen getting flustered because she walked back to her seat after addressing the parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin - without her face mask! Oh yes, the horror. 

A completely relatable fright can be seen on her face, the same look we have when we walk out of our house without a mask and run up the stairs as soon as we remember 

Twitter is all praises for her responsible reflex reaction:

Watch the video here:

Never forget your mask! 