The pandemic has definitely changed our priorities in the last year. One such change has been forming an unhealthy yet completely necessary attachment to our face masks.

In a recent video, German Chancellor Angela Merkel can be seen getting flustered because she walked back to her seat after addressing the parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin - without her face mask! Oh yes, the horror.

A completely relatable fright can be seen on her face, the same look we have when we walk out of our house without a mask and run up the stairs as soon as we remember

Twitter is all praises for her responsible reflex reaction:

Almost like she knows the science and what can happen if you don't wear one... — Eric Kinnamon (@EKinnamon) February 19, 2021

me everytime I walk out my front door — LDF (@loisdelia) February 20, 2021

Respect her — hasnah rahman (@terrabits) February 20, 2021

Watch the video here:

Angela Merkel panics as she forgets her face mask on the lectern after a speech pic.twitter.com/qC4GAeWpVt — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2021

Never forget your mask!