The lockdown, while well-intentioned, has not exactly been pulled off too well. The PM's announcement had no clarity on how it would be implemented, leading to panic-buying, police brutality on delivery guys, and migrant workers walking 100s of kilometres to get home (with some even succumbing ). But hey, let's forget about that!





Emphasising the importance of exercise, Modi recently released a whole bunch of animated videos of himself in different yoga poses.

There's a lengthy YouTube playlist in English and Hindi comprising all kinds of contortions, so you can start your morning the right way!

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

For those of us privileged with money and time, it's important to keep healthy. We might not be able to go to the gym, but there's other ways to keep your body working at top condition.

Mind you, the videos are vaguely unsettling - the lifeless eyes, Modi's head on the body of a 20-year-old man, the Motu-Patlu style of animation... it's all pretty surreal.

But hey, as long as it keeps people healthy and active and not thinking about the plight of thousands of Indians, am I right?