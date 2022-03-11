The way pop-culture influences our life today, history might have never witnessed it before. We can't deny the fact that the kind of content we consume, to some extent, has shaped our personalities.

Remember how we jumped with joy after spotting our favourite comic strip on the last pages of our textbooks? Today, something similar has been brought to our attention by the Internet but on a much grander scale.

Apparently, students of an Indian school, in their English question paper, were given excerpts from... Attack on Titan, one of the most popular anime of all time.

It's interesting since anime is what most of you watched when you were locked inside your houses, and now it's a part of your CBSE exams. They could've given a spoiler alert though, just saying.

The Internet welcomes this upgrade because students are legit bored to death with the same old reading passages, and a pop-culture inclusion never disappoints.

Excerpts from Attack on Titan appearing in an Indian exam paper. Imagine getting spoilers from an exam question paper 🤣🤣

And that "Sasageyo" annotation from the examinee 🤭

— Snigdhaman (@snigdhaman007) March 11, 2022

damn wtf attack on titan reference came in comprehensive section for boards exams — matar paneer (injected adrenaline) (@AnimeKa14) March 9, 2022

I feel like i would get this question right without even studying 🗿 — ꫝꪹƙ (@HRK_KNY) March 9, 2022

I also want anime reference in comprehensive questions when i do 12th boards — ꫝꪹƙ (@HRK_KNY) March 9, 2022

Waiting for the time when I'll write a whole shinchan's episode in my exam sheet😌 — Rose🔥 (@Rose59301465) March 9, 2022

Omg.. Attack On Titan made it to Indian Board Exam 🔥🔥 Really Feeling Very Happy after seeing this news !! #aot pic.twitter.com/Wk68i4YzPr — NEAR (@Abhay24058641) March 10, 2022

Theirs an English teacher in my clg..he once gave a question in assignment which was about BTS🤦🏻🙂 — Rose🔥 (@Rose59301465) March 9, 2022

Were we ready for this cultural reset? Nah. Do we like it? Hell yeah!