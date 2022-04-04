It's hot out. The heat is certainly making us enter a state of mind-numbing delirium. However, the scorching summer sun seems to have seized the minds of the entire writing team at Sasural Simar Ka and put them behind the bars of reason, because what you're about to watch next can only be described as WTF.

I question the intelligence of people that watch Bollywood soap opera pic.twitter.com/jbFRP4LuJa — Nwa (Ezira) orumba (@ifeonu366) April 1, 2022

So many questions: Toilet paper, really? How did the toilet paper not snap? What is this magical brand of toilet paper that you need to cut apart with scissors? Why is there toilet paper in the living room or foyer or whatever that rich people's space that is or anywhere that's not the loo? What drugs are you on and can I have some?

Twitter seems to be equally mindfucked at the bizarre slap operra that would put Will Smith to shame:

This just shows Will Smith is still in the amateur slapping levels. He needs to upgrade. https://t.co/15xfnUebaX — Ada ~ Dollar$ignSlime (@LogiccalVera) April 3, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 you guys have no idea how much pain the Indian young generation go through on a daily basis when their mothers kept occupied the TV area for these serials. — Rajhansh Ojha (@RajhanshO) April 1, 2022

Wtf did I just view now pic.twitter.com/gorStUFBP4 — uchechukwu (@THEHIT94993) April 1, 2022

This goes straight to the so bad it's good hall of fame AND it's worth a fortune in memes so shut up https://t.co/Lmz5TZSBZV — Miss Andrist (@hogwashcentral) April 2, 2022