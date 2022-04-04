It's hot out. The heat is certainly making us enter a state of mind-numbing delirium. However, the scorching summer sun seems to have seized the minds of the entire writing team at Sasural Simar Ka and put them behind the bars of reason, because what you're about to watch next can only be described as WTF. 

So many questions: Toilet paper, really? How did the toilet paper not snap? What is this magical brand of toilet paper that you need to cut apart with scissors? Why is there toilet paper in the living room or foyer or whatever that rich people's space that is or anywhere that's not the loo? What drugs are you on and can I have some?

Twitter seems to be equally mindfucked at the bizarre slap operra that would put Will Smith to shame: