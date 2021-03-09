Bobby Deol has been a chor (of our hearts) who has been making a lot shor after his web projects Class of 83 and Ashram did super well.

But, let's just admit that this 'Soldier' didn't really need two new projects to show the world how awesome he is.

WE ALREADY KNOW!

Case in point - Young Bobby, who made some outstanding decisions. He didn't only grace us fans with some back to back hits, but also chose to be a part of some projects that were way ahead of his time.

Moreover, Bobby was so technologically advanced that he put Steve Jobs' Apple to shame. Why? Well, only because Apple watched Bobby's 2008 movie Chamku before coming up with AirPods in 2016.

That's right! Bobby had wireless Bluetooth earbuds way before anyone even thought about launching it.

Lord Bobby using AirPods in 2008 pic.twitter.com/PqwJZ5EHsk — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 8, 2021

Not just that. Bobby was so ahead of his time that he could hack swiss bank accounts in the movie Ajnabee which released back in 2001.

Bobby Sir was hacking bank accounts even before online banking had started in India. Truly Hollywood material. #NaiyoNaiyoDiwas pic.twitter.com/5nNr1yKhyb — Ritesh (@Samba9Firmino) January 27, 2021

After getting to know about Bobby's 'Gupt' adventures, netizens are in awe.

Time traveler dharam putra. 😮 — Anna (@bewda_anna) March 8, 2021

Bobby for next PM — mind raaj (@iampawanpareek) March 9, 2021

AirBobs. — Friday Boy (@GateFriday) March 9, 2021

Is there anything in the world this man can't do? — Saket Jaiswal (@saketjaiswal_sj) March 9, 2021

was he from future??😱😱😱😱 — राधा 💔 (@The_Real_Radha) March 9, 2021

Ain't nobody can say naiyo naiyo to this tech savvy 'aashiq'.