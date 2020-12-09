Apple has announced the launch of a premium over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max. This new Apple product has an active noise cancellation feature, has a fancy chip that allegedly improves sound and even comes with a custom Smart Case. 

However, sticking to the brand's status, this headphone is one of the costliest in the market and is priced at $549 in the US and Rs 59,900 in India. So, twitter took it upon itself to make plenty of memes about this product  and we're totally loving it. 

Even though we may not be able to afford this product, we can surely afford to laugh on these memes. 