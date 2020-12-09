Apple has announced the launch of a premium over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max. This new Apple product has an active noise cancellation feature, has a fancy chip that allegedly improves sound and even comes with a custom Smart Case.

However, sticking to the brand's status, this headphone is one of the costliest in the market and is priced at $549 in the US and Rs 59,900 in India. So, twitter took it upon itself to make plenty of memes about this product and we're totally loving it.

The best reaction so far after the #AirPodsMax India pricing announcement pic.twitter.com/ET4sxo9Va5 — Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) December 8, 2020

not gonna lie but when I see the #airpodsmax i think of this: pic.twitter.com/iSIbl9cwNI — Miles Akio (@miles_akio) December 8, 2020

The CEOs of Sony and Bose when they saw the AirPods Max pic.twitter.com/hUC5K5QrgT — Josh (@js_11m) December 8, 2020

Me (an Apple junkie) after seeing the eye-watering $550 price tag for the #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/26qu1QxOEd — The Beer Legend (@thebeerlegend) December 8, 2020

Me looking at the AirPods Max price pic.twitter.com/g1cS3xDbO2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2020

Me rolling up to buy me the new #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/WaqctJHVrh — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) December 8, 2020

Me after looking at the AirPods Max price #airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/4EfWkZ7HNW — Prati Dhamija (@DhamijaPrati) December 8, 2020

The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020

"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020

Am I on the right Apple website? pic.twitter.com/3cH5hFQqJZ — Piyush (@PJ_CRACKER) December 8, 2020

*Apple makes a simple ugly headphone thats expensive*



Apple users:#Airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/81Ujpzxnfs — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@fishertiger_d10) December 8, 2020

When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS — Alex Rainert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max look great with a variety of color options. pic.twitter.com/1RURS2uXLP — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8 — Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020

Even though we may not be able to afford this product, we can surely afford to laugh on these memes.