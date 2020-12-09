Apple has announced the launch of a premium over-the-ear headphone, AirPods Max. This new Apple product has an active noise cancellation feature, has a fancy chip that allegedly improves sound and even comes with a custom Smart Case.
However, sticking to the brand's status, this headphone is one of the costliest in the market and is priced at $549 in the US and Rs 59,900 in India. So, twitter took it upon itself to make plenty of memes about this product and we're totally loving it.
"Apple launched #AirPodsMax worth Rs 60k "— Vicky🔥 (@iamonlySG) December 9, 2020
Me with My #Realme5pro: pic.twitter.com/4gXSRoyt5q
Americans waiting for #Apple #AirPodsMax to be delivered in 12-14 weeks! Meanwhile, Indians pic.twitter.com/M9ymv16yFi— Rachit Gupta (@sugoirachit) December 9, 2020
I see no difference #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/n6EfD6q02P— Micah 🇨🇦 (@micahmcalpine) December 8, 2020
The best reaction so far after the #AirPodsMax India pricing announcement pic.twitter.com/ET4sxo9Va5— Pranav (@PranavHegdeHere) December 8, 2020
The #AirPodsMax being called AirPod.... pic.twitter.com/9PjIoCsvzT— Papa Bears Bodyguard (@TheBossUKNOWIis) December 9, 2020
Can’t unsee the new #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/ohgtn07Kru— sanja zakovska 🌱 (@sanjazakovska) December 8, 2020
not gonna lie but when I see the #airpodsmax i think of this: pic.twitter.com/iSIbl9cwNI— Miles Akio (@miles_akio) December 8, 2020
Me (an Apple junkie) after seeing the eye-watering $550 price tag for the #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/26qu1QxOEd— The Beer Legend (@thebeerlegend) December 8, 2020
This is what the #AirPodsMax reminds me of... pic.twitter.com/rKJZxDqMXr— Anrego (@Anrego_Art) December 9, 2020
Me rolling up to buy me the new #AirPodsMax pic.twitter.com/WaqctJHVrh— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) December 8, 2020
Apple launched Airpods Max .— TechNtrolls (@TechnTrolls) December 8, 2020
Me after knowing Indian price - #Apple #AirPodsMax #iPhone #mems #memesdaily pic.twitter.com/0aqt7F4kqt
Me after looking at the AirPods Max price #airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/4EfWkZ7HNW— Prati Dhamija (@DhamijaPrati) December 8, 2020
The original prototype for AirPods Max 😅 pic.twitter.com/9pnLX1bpuG— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 8, 2020
"Sorry, I can't hear you. My AirPods Max automatically mute poor people." pic.twitter.com/SwDsPKNTKe— Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) December 8, 2020
*Apple makes a simple ugly headphone thats expensive*— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@fishertiger_d10) December 8, 2020
Apple users:#Airpodsmax pic.twitter.com/81Ujpzxnfs
When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS— Alex Rainert 🤦🏻♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020
AirPods Max look great with a variety of color options. pic.twitter.com/1RURS2uXLP— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 8, 2020
Airpods max silently joining apple family be like😂.#AirPods #airpodsmax #Apple pic.twitter.com/jcgrslwlUB— Uday (@udsony_4) December 8, 2020
AirPods Max vs. Celta 2001 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MGD8ZwYcP8— Cauê Fabiano (@Cauefabiano) December 8, 2020
Even though we may not be able to afford this product, we can surely afford to laugh on these memes.