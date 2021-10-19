In a country where pants worn today will eventually get used to clean shelves, cars, floors etc, Apple has launched a polishing cloth worth Rs 1,900.

Apparently, this polishing cloth is meant to clean your apple devices. This micro fibre cloth has an Apple logo on it. Other than that it's not very clear as to what other specialities it might have.

Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively. A list of compatible devices has also been made available by the company.

As a matter of fact, you could march down to the nearest Apple store and pay Rs 1,900 for this special cloth.

Alternatively, you could ask your mom for that old t-shirt she cut down last week. Please note that any damage that might be caused by this piece of cloth, however unlikely that maybe, is not my fault, should you choose to use it.

That said, 1,900 rupaye ka towliya kaun kharidta hai bhai? I only say that because I am jealous and broke. You think doing Twitter reactions earns you good money? LMAO. Speaking of Twitter reactions though, here are some related to the subject at hand:

But, but... $19 Polishing Cloth!

Compatible with all Apple displays!

...

I will never understand it. — April 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 (She/Her) (@AlexBeforeApril) October 19, 2021

peak capitalism might be this $19 Apple polishing cloth pic.twitter.com/f5vbRwe3fG — Andrew Cunningham (@AndrewWrites) October 18, 2021

Apple polishing cloth just at Rs 1900🥲#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/ntvdo8hAj1 — Sahil wani (@wani_sahil_) October 19, 2021

Now that I've spent an eye-watering $3840 on my first ever Mac, I might as well buy the Apple Polishing Cloth for an additional $25 to wipe away these fking tears. pic.twitter.com/XlVYShxyyN — Kevin Canlas 🇨🇦 (@kvncnls) October 18, 2021

So ur telling me the apple polishing cloth has a compatability list 💀💀 I can't anymore- pic.twitter.com/hBrZ8XKP0t — & Kamilah (@thisisclownshit) October 19, 2021

Glad the Apple polishing cloth works with the 4th gen iPod shuffle… a device with no screen pic.twitter.com/Km7V9NPeHs — Arthur Ashish (@arthur_ashish) October 19, 2021

This is some bullsh*t, man, making me do Apple articles with the full knowledge that I'll never be able to afford one at this salary. *sad emoji, weepy face, red angry face, marxism intensifies gif*