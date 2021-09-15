After months of speculations, Apple finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 13 range along with its other products. The event began last night on the company’s official website and YouTube channel, where they launched a number of other products like AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7.

Source: Apple

Starting at ₹1,29,900, the pricing of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has triggered some rib-tickling memes from netizens. Here are some of the best ones!

Same same but different.