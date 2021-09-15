After months of speculations, Apple finally launched the much-awaited iPhone 13 range along with its other products. The event began last night on the company’s official website and YouTube channel, where they launched a number of other products like AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7.

Starting at ₹1,29,900, the pricing of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has triggered some rib-tickling memes from netizens. Here are some of the best ones!

Apple lovers early in the morning at Apple Store to buying iPhone 13! #AppleEvent #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/XPH2RWl1Bu — h-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) September 15, 2021

At this rate, IPhone 13 Pro max price will be competing with price of Honda end of discussion — Ay🌚Deji | The Boot Man. (@datmastermind80) September 8, 2021

The iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro and 13 Pro #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NJ9BbevH1u — Diego (@DiegoRMTW3) September 14, 2021

Me trying to spot the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 pro max #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/GyMJLWC94S — Rookie ❤️🇳🇬 (@adeniyi_____) September 14, 2021

#Apple launched #iphone13series



Le people who are using iphone 12 series pic.twitter.com/M0XgWZlTtf — Ammar Akhtar (@FakirHu) September 14, 2021

#iphone13series is trending and I’m here with #iphoneXR and zero balance in credit card pic.twitter.com/mxOB27bo7k — Ravi Soni (जेठालाल का रिश्तेदार) (@ravi67ravi) September 14, 2021

iPhone 12 users upgraded to iPhone 13 be like : #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Z4nNS1W7L — 𝓝 (@IhrVortrag) September 15, 2021

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/V3hzWb0eSQ — zomato (@zomato) September 14, 2021

Steve Jobs watching #AppleEvent and seeing all the stuff he would have said “no” to pic.twitter.com/wZLSMfyrIe — Yashraj Singh (@YASHRAJ31071716) September 15, 2021

iPhone 12 owners buying iPhone 13 pic.twitter.com/40Xxg4DyZR — The Future Programmer (@TheProgrammerMe) September 13, 2021

Same same but different.