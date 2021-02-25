Work gets too much sometimes and your boss just won't give you leaves. And so, you resort to calling in sick or telling them "something happened in my family".

That's the farthest most of us go and we can all feel a little good about ourselves because people out there are doing all kinds of whacky things.

For instance, 19-year-old Brandon Soules In Arizona faked his own kidnapping to get some easy (?) leaves from work.

Brandon Soules Wiki - Brandon Soules Bio

The man named Brandon Soules was arrested last week after being convicted of lying to law enforcement officers, Coolidge police in Arizona said in a statementoutlining a plan that they believe could be excusedhttps://t.co/7zgvHOYs9j pic.twitter.com/gXfrmT51Yi — Wikitrusted (@Wikitrusted1) February 23, 2021

And this is how he did it (don't get ideas, you guys).

He went to a random road, put a bandana in his mouth, tied his hands with a belt and then just lay down there so that someone could see him.

Someone did see him and informed the police. Thereon, the police did its job and started the investigation - and basically, Brandon couldn't come up with a convincing origin story.

He said something along the lines of two men hitting him in the head, tying him up and then throwing him on the roadside. But it was very poorly narrated and the police busted him.

Following that, he lost his job - obviously and became viral - obviously as a dangerous number of people seem to be empathising with him.

Arizona man is trying to give Florida man a run for his money #dumbasseryhttps://t.co/ED12zjyGjC — Fabian Gonzalez 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@fabiangonzalez) February 25, 2021

Probably used up all the “calling out” excuses? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/iL4brdQOQL — RAY (@circle_back_ray) February 25, 2021

I see nothing but brilliance https://t.co/g6JK4seROw — kim cahill (@kimcahill97) February 24, 2021

So this doesn't work. Duly noted https://t.co/0GfD1Jg8Ye — Michael Booth ☀️ (@mboothdenver) February 24, 2021

Let’s be honest, who isn’t about at this point in 2021, though? https://t.co/Axo4KXYePy — Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) February 24, 2021

He has since been arrested so I guess he will be doing some kind of work.