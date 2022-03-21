Marriages are always the talk of the town, and it's one of those days when Twittizens have decided to talk about it. So until you wait to answer "Beta shaadi kab karoge," here's a trend every Indian will relate to!

People on Twitter have addressed the elephant in the room as they are sharing reasons why arranged marriages are scary. The latest Twitter trend, 'arrange marriage is so scary what if', talks about the struggles of arranged marriages, and it's hard to disagree.

Arrange marriage is scary what if he... pic.twitter.com/Q6uOjD4BHu — isha//muski stan (@hajarkagalwa) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if she... pic.twitter.com/3YMDDwV7Wy — NIKITA🍁 (@Nikitasinha28) March 21, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if her Father says : pic.twitter.com/SuL2shP3rn — HXRSHIT (@harsavageshit) March 20, 2022

Arrange is marriage is scary but it is our only chance pic.twitter.com/iogQTyfhHP — Adarsh💫 (@Adarsh0303) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary but what if you get more than what you deserve? — 𝕾 ✨ (@seennzoned) March 21, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if sarkari naukari ke sath sath usko pyaar bhi chahiye !!! 😎 — Andhadhun Lamer (@AndhadhunAshish) March 21, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if he already follows you on Twitter — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 21, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary, what if she says mereko Memes nahi pasand 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kshitij Chauhan (@kshitij22) March 16, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if she not listening bollywood songs — highonsongs🎵 (@Guptta0707) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if he..... pic.twitter.com/rKVPpN0yXD — MoMo🥟 (@diimplegirll) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary, what if she doesn't vibe like this with me ? pic.twitter.com/HBD1CODVkk — Kaategi Kya ? 😏😏 (@VivekSrkian33) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if she... pic.twitter.com/wxyPe8KkIW — Piyush Jaiswal (@d3simerollin) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is so scary what if she says pic.twitter.com/qyewsLYJfC — Vinay (@Itzmealwyz) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary....



Meanwhile he: pic.twitter.com/sr8t4Wzdse — ⚡R D 📖 (@therdmeme) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary, what if she says meko chai se zada coffee pasnd hai — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) March 14, 2022

arrange marriage is scary what if he’s not obsessed with me 🙄😏 — . (@shhhstoppls) March 20, 2022

Arrange marriage is scary what if she says : pic.twitter.com/ZXIhxu1HZd — Riya Saini🥤 (@Riyu28) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, singles and people who are scared of marriages have joined the club too.



Singles: pic.twitter.com/gjylZ8dMLO — Abhinav Tyagi (@Abhinavtyagi92) March 20, 2022

“Arrange marriage is scary, what if.......”



To all the singles tweeting like this:- pic.twitter.com/frS4xhtVvq — 💀 (@idfc0001) March 20, 2022

arrange marriage is scary....no bro marriage is itself scariest :( — gungun♡ (@thoughtfulkid_) March 20, 2022

Singles : pic.twitter.com/7bXlMownT9 — Abhinav Tyagi (@Abhinavtyagi92) March 20, 2022

