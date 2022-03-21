Marriages are always the talk of the town, and it's one of those days when Twittizens have decided to talk about it. So until you wait to answer "Beta shaadi kab karoge," here's a trend every Indian will relate to!

People on Twitter have addressed the elephant in the room as they are sharing reasons why arranged marriages are scary. The latest Twitter trend, 'arrange marriage is so scary what if', talks about the struggles of arranged marriages, and it's hard to disagree.

Meanwhile, singles and people who are scared of marriages have joined the club too. 

Looking for ways to convince your parents for love marriage? Don't worry we got this! 

