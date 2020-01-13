As a kid I was always curious to know how Jerry's home would look from the inside.

It seems like this tiny apartment built inside an electrical outlet has answered all my questions.

This guy made a tiny apartment in an electrical outlet

pic.twitter.com/y6Ei5X12NE — The Unexplained (@Unexplained) December 19, 2019

The video was originally posted on Twitter by a user Mozu Studios and is a part of a series of its other miniature works.

Netizens are shocked to see the details inside the apartment with some people wanting to live in there and others comparing the apartment to their own.

Tissue box and lotion... the details. pic.twitter.com/FPWgkdfrMp — Hσllσω Watermelon 🍉 (@hollowatermelon) December 20, 2019

Why do I want to live there?? — Giancarlo Volpe ☃️ ❄️ (@Giancarlo_Volpe) December 18, 2019

Dunno why I love this so much! . . Amazing detail. . . I bet there is stuff in those drawers. . . . Tiny bit of weed & a wee bottle of booze (bottom drawer I'm guessing) . . . So cool! 👊😁👍 — Davy 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@djliddle75) December 19, 2019

Crazy how the mini routers are blinking too — 🎲L. Longman🎲 (@llongman600) December 19, 2019

bigger than my dorm — west boy (@centralhillhigh) December 20, 2019

its just splendid — Eren (@erenvrm) December 22, 2019

So that's what it's like living in NYC.🤔 — Clive Mansa (@clivemansa) December 21, 2019

Even has fake hardwood flooring. That’s incredible. — Incwell (@Incwell) December 19, 2019

There are people who are guessing it to be an apartment for Jerry or Antman.

Get outta there. Tenants on way home. pic.twitter.com/eI7mEydknc — Brian Metzer (@Brian_Metzer) December 19, 2019

Antman's secret hideout — Gamer Girl (@kratomking1974) December 25, 2019

I think, I've finally found an apartment that I can rent, maybe.

You can visit this Twitter account for more information on the miniature series.