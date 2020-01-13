As a kid I was always curious to know how Jerry's home would look from the inside.
It seems like this tiny apartment built inside an electrical outlet has answered all my questions.
This guy made a tiny apartment in an electrical outlet— The Unexplained (@Unexplained) December 19, 2019
The video was originally posted on Twitter by a user Mozu Studios and is a part of a series of its other miniature works.
コンセントを開けるとそこには…！？— Mozu (@rokubunnnoichi) December 18, 2019
僕の部屋には小さな友達が住んでいる。
こびとシリーズ第3弾。
「こびとの秘密基地」
全て手作りのミニチュア作品です。
制作期間は約4ヶ月。
メイキングはコメント欄へ続きます〜！↓ pic.twitter.com/C44tmHnmxr
Netizens are shocked to see the details inside the apartment with some people wanting to live in there and others comparing the apartment to their own.
Tissue box and lotion... the details. pic.twitter.com/FPWgkdfrMp— Hσllσω Watermelon 🍉 (@hollowatermelon) December 20, 2019
Dunno why I love this so much! . . Amazing detail. . . I bet there is stuff in those drawers. . . . Tiny bit of weed & a wee bottle of booze (bottom drawer I'm guessing) . . . So cool! 👊😁👍— Davy 🇬🇧 🏴 (@djliddle75) December 19, 2019
Crazy how the mini routers are blinking too— 🎲L. Longman🎲 (@llongman600) December 19, 2019
bigger than my dorm— west boy (@centralhillhigh) December 20, 2019
its just splendid— Eren (@erenvrm) December 22, 2019
So that's what it's like living in NYC.🤔— Clive Mansa (@clivemansa) December 21, 2019
Even has fake hardwood flooring. That’s incredible.— Incwell (@Incwell) December 19, 2019
There are people who are guessing it to be an apartment for Jerry or Antman.
Where is Jerry? pic.twitter.com/qLlKh2GdiY— Abyudh Reddy (@abyudhreddy) December 19, 2019
Antman's secret hideout— Gamer Girl (@kratomking1974) December 25, 2019
Jerry’s house pic.twitter.com/F13RR3rWRK— Raspando el mapa (@RaspandoelMapa) December 19, 2019
I think, I've finally found an apartment that I can rent, maybe.
