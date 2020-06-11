We all have famous apps like WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook and Pintrest amongst others, on our mobile phones and laptops.

But, have you ever wondered what these apps would've looked like had they been invented in the 1980s? Well, Luli Kibudi, a graphic designer from Argentina surely has some ideas.

28-year-old Luli Kibudi, who is currently living in Barcelona created a series called “Once Appon a Time” where she showcases famous apps with a retro twist to it. Check it out.

1. Netflix

2. Microsoft Word

3. Spotify

4. iCloud

5. Pintrest

6. Gmail

7. WhatsApp

8. Wikipidea

9. Facebook

10. YouTube

Impressive, isn't it?

