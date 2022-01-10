If you chanced your Sunday away on Twitter, you probably came across 'Aryan space', which to be fair, seemed like a white supremacist neo nazi type. That would have explained the legions of sheep listening in, but turns out it was just some kid who was ranting about wanting an iPhone.

Just listen to this bit.

'We cook meth' is right. This is peak meth behaviour.

This whole circus started when this one guy posted screenshots asking his dad to buy him an iPhone. Nothing too special about the chat.

now if this does not work, idk what will pic.twitter.com/9HRw9Ym9kU — ofcourse it's an aryan (@highkeyhoethoe) January 7, 2022

Which makes you wonder, why it became such a big deal? It was a weekend and the first big event of 2022. Sucks, it was a teenager with a temper tantrum but that's who we are now as a society.

He sounds like Jaggu from Chota Bheem https://t.co/awP1gAUjaF — ℙ𝕦𝕣𝕡𝕝𝕖 𝔼⁹ 𓅓 (@lexn_music) January 9, 2022

When you don't have any REAL life problems... you create them. https://t.co/mvtyjdf0Ga — ✨ (@Kourageous7) January 9, 2022

Cringe as fuck holy shit https://t.co/S9EWwZU0UK — Roger (@step_bro_0) January 9, 2022

this is 10 year old me convincing my parents to get me a ps4 https://t.co/sEiboWJ1KL — Vikrant (@vthkrl) January 9, 2022

aryan iPhone guy in space pic.twitter.com/NN6nHKOHVL — pridiot. (@preyanshoe) January 9, 2022

sorry to all my aryan friends but y’all really deserve the slander your entire brand is detrimental to the human race (again) history repeat full — reincarnated gf (@stablemarianow) January 8, 2022

me explaining to my professor that i know nothing on the paper because i was listening to aryan space on twtr instead of studying pic.twitter.com/BAk2S2LSMu — van (@marrgayivan) January 9, 2022

The only major takeaway from all the Aryan spaces is that all rich kids, irrespective of the part of the country, have the same accent — Sanskriti (@tushtuuu) January 9, 2022

me in hell trying to explain why Aryan wanted an iphone to Alexander Graham Bell — hana (@dykerani) January 9, 2022

Last tweet is maxx relate WTF!. Not an intern though, which is worse, I suppose!

Only person I feel bad for in this whole Aryan controversy is the poor intern at the media house who will have to write a wholeass article about this shitshow — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) January 9, 2022

So the lesson you can learn from this is don't send stuff to your editors if you don't want to write about them or they get assigned to you and then you are morally obligated to write them because it's unfair that someone else has to wade through the crap you sent. Oh, and iPhones suck!!