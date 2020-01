We may have our differences as people, but when it comes to the Republic Day, you can bet what most of India would be doing-watching it on the trustee DD TV. As the good 'ol channel airs the parade, Twitter celebrated its moment of glory with some memes. Enjoy!

Okay Doordarshan your big day has arrived, you literally prepare for this all year around. Don't screw up. #RepublicDay #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDayWithDoordarshan — Advitiya Awasthi (@aawasthilaw) January 26, 2020

People watching Doordarshan,



On normal On Republic

days. day. pic.twitter.com/vWoVRl1drU — Grumpy😎🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) January 26, 2020

Today is the only day when Doordarshan changes its whatsapp status from 'Available' to 'Busy'#HappyRepublicDay — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) January 26, 2020