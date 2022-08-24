Asking desis to use foot-over bridge is like a moo point 'coz we know it doesn't really matter here in India. We as pedestrians believe in taking risks of crossing the roads by walking on the ground instead of these safe bridges. Jaise yeh Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Well, until now. One desi finally opted for foot-over bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway but not the way you are thinking in your heads.

A video of an autorickshaw-wala driving his vehicle on the foot-over bridge has caught our attention on Twitter. I'm sure after watching the clip, you'll feel like bas yehi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha!

The video posted by @RoadsOfMumbai shows an auto moving from left to right direction on the foot-over bridge. Wait, there's more. The driver of three-wheeler also uses stairs to come down. Yeah, not kidding. Sri Lankan YouTuber Sandaru Sathsara's version of It's My Life, the song originally crooned by Bon Jovi can be heard in the background which adds a fun element to the clip.

Watch it for yourself:

Bas yahi dekhna baaki tha! pic.twitter.com/wuAZvBy5fh — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) August 19, 2022

Twitter is going crazy over it:

When Google Maps said take U Turn, didn’t say when...🤣 https://t.co/NwwSUBAV8d — ויאסולוגיה (@Vyasology) August 21, 2022

Great,🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,, it can happen only in india. https://t.co/MK51MxeAI4 — taruna (@tanu0105) August 21, 2022

Autowalas in India are the real offroad riders 🔥 https://t.co/2OKXJMot5O — Dembouz Stan (@dembele_theGoat) August 20, 2022

Air traffic control...bechara Google map ka use kr rha hoga (sic).

- @SaurabhninjaM

When fuel ⛽️ prices are soaring https://t.co/yDqVjwjHMI — Ishan (@https_ishan) August 20, 2022

People just find new ways to break the rules and regulations 🤨 https://t.co/3dqdFFCw7s — Sumesh Valanju (@SumeshValanju) August 21, 2022

Heights 😂 hadh hogaye ye toh... https://t.co/I7ClWFTEuE — Aliya Sk (@aliya_sak) August 20, 2022

Where there's a will, there's a way! https://t.co/eExvD9czmz — Fully Vaccinated Boy Who Died Inside (@praveen_k_roy) August 20, 2022

Dhoom 4 with Auto Rickshaw.



Robbery with Auto Rickshaw https://t.co/XLOw3GNrKF — Ketul Parmar (@KetulKParmar) August 19, 2022

When she's alone at home https://t.co/owaWzfBeu2 — El Dorado (@random_ICT_fan) August 19, 2022

Auto driver be like - Lift mein bhi jaunga (sic).

- @Rajyashekhawat

One Twitter user pointed out that the driver used an "unethical route".

A Rickshaw waala taking an unethical route to make a U-turn



Ummmm https://t.co/zyGLoDCETa — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) August 19, 2022

Now, if you are wondering if there were stairs or not in the beginning...just like him:

One question..the ramp up to the overbridge doesn't have stairs, huh? Fascinating driving skills if there are stairs. Cannot wrap my head around it. Nope https://t.co/bi8oY9dvN9 — Bong Jo-Hoon 🇮🇳 (@swaruvsky) August 19, 2022

Here's your answer:

For those wondering how the rickshaw climbed the "steps", there are no steps. This is a ramp on the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway designed for 2 wheelers and pedestrians to cross. They may be occasionally used by rickshaws too. Exact location here: https://t.co/GlBdz5CYqN https://t.co/x2yRWjHzPA — Rahul Srinivas (@whizkidd) August 19, 2022

According to PTI, the incident took place in Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. As per the report, a Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official told the agency that the efforts are being made to nab the driver.

We are studying the video to find out more. The driver used the ramp to drive his autorickshaw on the deck of the foot overbridge.

- Police official

What do you think of this heavy driver stunt?