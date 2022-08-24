Asking desis to use foot-over bridge is like a moo point 'coz we know it doesn't really matter here in India. We as pedestrians believe in taking risks of crossing the roads by walking on the ground instead of these safe bridges. Jaise yeh Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Footover bridge
Source: Deccan Chronicle

Well, until now. One desi finally opted for foot-over bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway but not the way you are thinking in your heads.

A video of an autorickshaw-wala driving his vehicle on the foot-over bridge has caught our attention on Twitter. I'm sure after watching the clip, you'll feel like bas yehi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha!

The video posted by @RoadsOfMumbai shows an auto moving from left to right direction on the foot-over bridge. Wait, there's more. The driver of three-wheeler also uses stairs to come down. Yeah, not kidding. Sri Lankan YouTuber Sandaru Sathsara's version of It's My Life, the song originally crooned by Bon Jovi can be heard in the background which adds a fun element to the clip.

Watch it for yourself:

Twitter is going crazy over it:

Air traffic control...bechara Google map ka use kr rha hoga (sic).

                    - @SaurabhninjaM

Auto driver be like - Lift mein bhi jaunga (sic). 

                    - @Rajyashekhawat

One Twitter user pointed out that the driver used an "unethical route".

Now, if you are wondering if there were stairs or not in the beginning...just like him:

Here's your answer:

According to PTI, the incident took place in Virar in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. As per the report, a Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police official told the agency that the efforts are being made to nab the driver.

We are studying the video to find out more. The driver used the ramp to drive his autorickshaw on the deck of the foot overbridge.  

                    - Police official

What do you think of this heavy driver stunt?