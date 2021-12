I find kids adorable, until they are babies of course. And the most awaited moment for parents in general is when the baby utters their first word. Most of the time, it's 'maa' 'papa' and so on. So what's new?

However, what will take you by surprise is this nine-month-old baby whose first words are 'alright bruv'!

Never knew internet lingo could be this influential. Kids of the newer era, I see.

Hey, you don't believe us? Watch the viral video of this munchkin here: