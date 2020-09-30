Remember the blankets your parents probably got as wedding gifts? Those floral prints that keep you company through the coldest of winters can probably be found in every desi household.

And so when Balenciaga decided to make an actual, designer handbag out of it, we were shook. They priced it at $3,000 (₹2,21,079) and didn't even put a kambal inside!

Three years later, the kambal has made a come-back on Twitter and obviously, nobody is going to miss this opportunity.

meri ammi ka kambal waapis karo bhai https://t.co/vH1iXj8AbS — perneeya (@dykeistan) September 29, 2020

I'll get u the exact same kambal from a phatan in sadar https://t.co/sR988tmV8E — Marium 🏳️‍🌈 (@hotttcheetoss) September 29, 2020

On pense tous à la même chose j’espère ? pic.twitter.com/xTIxfwWh3H — 𝑌𝐴𝑆𝑀𝐼𝑁 🇩🇿🇵🇸 G UNFOLLOW PERSONE (@ysshfb) September 28, 2020

My mother would be so disappointed if she ever saw me carrying this bag.

This Balenciaga Bag costs 3,500$.



Hmm perfect time to take ami k shadi ka kambal wala bag out. pic.twitter.com/vi5wdWgYcS — 𝚖𝚘𝚎𝚎𝕫 🅙 (@Moeex313) February 15, 2020

She be holding a kambal bag yk https://t.co/NIIsWqCtTd — Amrit Kaur (@Amritkaur_bx) September 29, 2020

This is some next level cultural appropriation. https://t.co/0p99wQTMiS — D (@Le_Sabre54) September 29, 2020

£1, 395 mean Pakistani 296,117.84 rupees for this blanket bag ?? Wo bhi bina kambal kay ?? pic.twitter.com/Ohaf7F2BBT — Afshan Tayyab (@QueenAfshan) September 30, 2020

TBH though, nothing can ever feel warmer than this blanket, it could get you through a snow storm. And the fact that it smells like moth balls is just the cherry on top. But there is no way anybody should be paying $3000 for it.