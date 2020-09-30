Remember the blankets your parents probably got as wedding gifts? Those floral prints that keep you company through the coldest of winters can probably be found in every desi household. 

Source: Mangobaaz
Source: Twitter

And so when Balenciaga decided to make an actual, designer handbag out of it, we were shook. They priced it at $3,000 (₹2,21,079) and didn't even put a kambal inside! 

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Three years later, the kambal has made a come-back on Twitter and obviously, nobody is going to miss this opportunity. 

My mother would be so disappointed if she ever saw me carrying this bag. 

TBH though, nothing can ever feel warmer than this blanket, it could get you through a snow storm. And the fact that it smells like moth balls is just the cherry on top. But there is no way anybody should be paying $3000 for it. 