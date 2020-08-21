Ever since Gopi Bahu washed laptop with water, the world hasn't been the same, has it?

Indian TV is full of innovations, though. 

Washing away all logic, a Bangla serial called Krishnakoli, showed a doctor using scotch brite as defibrillator to revive a patient who is fighting for life.

(Finding props in this pandemic is difficult, okay? You take what you're getting).

The scene is a serious one. The person is lying on the hospitable table and the chances of him surviving, are slim. 

doctors using scotch brite
Source: YouTube/ZEE5

That is when the doctor says, "I cannot say anything about him. We are trying our level best," before trying his luck with the most important tool in the history of medicine.

doctors using scotch brite in a show
Source: YouTube/ZEE5

A bartan scrub. He has two, and he rubs them together, like one is supposed to. You can watch it here:

I don't know what happens after that, but I am hoping the patient survives, because chances are, kisi ke ghar se aaya tha woh scotch brite. Anyway, for now Twitter is having a lot of fun with the screenshots and here are some of the reactions.

Scotch Brite gives the best results when the utensils are soaked overnight. I am wondering if the patient ...