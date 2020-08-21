Ever since Gopi Bahu washed laptop with water, the world hasn't been the same, has it?

Indian TV is full of innovations, though.

Washing away all logic, a Bangla serial called Krishnakoli, showed a doctor using scotch brite as defibrillator to revive a patient who is fighting for life.

(Finding props in this pandemic is difficult, okay? You take what you're getting).

In case any of my doctor friend needs a defibrillator. Scotch Brite has one ready. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/61cay5WWKI — Ishfaq (@Animishfaq) August 21, 2020

The scene is a serious one. The person is lying on the hospitable table and the chances of him surviving, are slim.

That is when the doctor says, "I cannot say anything about him. We are trying our level best," before trying his luck with the most important tool in the history of medicine.

A bartan scrub. He has two, and he rubs them together, like one is supposed to. You can watch it here:

I don't know what happens after that, but I am hoping the patient survives, because chances are, kisi ke ghar se aaya tha woh scotch brite. Anyway, for now Twitter is having a lot of fun with the screenshots and here are some of the reactions.

The chances of reviving the patient are Scotch Brite 🤣😂 https://t.co/pQMufJ0Nek — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) August 21, 2020

scotch brite will make his life bright https://t.co/HcYAHgMJok — Taňvï🖤 (@moniccabing) August 20, 2020

Didn't know Scotch Brite can be life savior 🤣 https://t.co/yWwwqoB58X — Ujas Modi (@Ujascool007) August 20, 2020

Looks like all reading are good still need scotch brite 🤣



Who’s the director?? Hope he’s not the one belongs to Shaka 😂 pic.twitter.com/82BLLzgZUW — Bhaskar (@Bhaskar8019) August 20, 2020

What happens when you don't have Defibrillator Pads



Use Scotch Brite https://t.co/rGPVZ30lFO — 𝕲𝖚𝖗𝖚 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖓𝖔 🇮🇳 (@spinesurgeon) August 21, 2020

It's not a defibrillator it's for cleaning the dirt in people's hearts maybe 😂



Send it to our sarkar and ask em to please use scotch brite daily. https://t.co/1oldF1wL3R — Beeno🐝 💖 TriNitroToluene (@RebelGeek1111) August 20, 2020

Itna budget kam tha toh 2 iron hi le aate, scotch brite? 😂😂 https://t.co/KgHfwdhMW2 — Vishwakarma avant-garde (@sampa_tweets) August 21, 2020

Scotch Brite, First it helps you to clean the tile, Then it brings back your life in style. pic.twitter.com/IKtXjQaW3b — Gagan Karna (@GagKarna) August 21, 2020

Scotch Brite gives the best results when the utensils are soaked overnight. I am wondering if the patient ...