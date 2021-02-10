The Indian Government had ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts from the platform, that were allegedly linked to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters, said to be spreading misinformation and provocative content related to the farmers' protest in the country. 

Twitter responded saying it has taken some action, but will not touch accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. However, it has withheld a portion of the accounts within India only.

This, paired with the fact that Piyush Goyal, Union Railways Minister tweeted that he has moved to 'Koo' has resulted in the hashtag #BanTwitter to trend on Twitter. 

While some find the situation hilarious, others are sure that the start of Koo might just result in the Indian Government banning Twitter in India. 