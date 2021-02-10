The Indian Government had ordered Twitter to block 1,178 accounts from the platform, that were allegedly linked to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters, said to be spreading misinformation and provocative content related to the farmers' protest in the country.

Twitter responded saying it has taken some action, but will not touch accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians. However, it has withheld a portion of the accounts within India only.

I am now on Koo.



Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates.



Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo.



📱 Join me: https://t.co/zIL6YI0epM pic.twitter.com/REGioTdMfm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 9, 2021

This, paired with the fact that Piyush Goyal, Union Railways Minister tweeted that he has moved to 'Koo' has resulted in the hashtag #BanTwitter to trend on Twitter.

People at Twitter headquarters now after seeing the #BanTWITTER trending again 😂 pic.twitter.com/CfjtmviS9T — Nishtha (@_Nishhhh_) February 10, 2021

Time to prepare my last words here in case they decide to #BanTwitter — recycle bin for thoughts (@Punxster101) February 10, 2021

When twitter users trending #BanTWITTER on twitter :



Jack rn : pic.twitter.com/7E33n1tUEh — Radian⚡R D 📖 (@imramdyal) February 10, 2021

The Fact that twitter is allowing #BanTWITTER to trend on it's Platform shows how much they value the importance of Free Speech! Appreciate! — Manish Bagul (@bagulmanish) February 10, 2021

Trending #BanTwitter is similar like trending boycott jio using Jio sim 😂😂 — Durga Kashyap (@hello_mini_) February 10, 2021

#BanTwitter is Trending on Twitter It Self 😂 pic.twitter.com/B1tSiTPB3J — Ruchit Kukadiya (@ruchitkukadiya) February 10, 2021

Bhakts going to Koo, finally twitter would be clean. 🤩🤩 #BanTWITTER — Abhinav (@Abhinav22949266) February 10, 2021

While some find the situation hilarious, others are sure that the start of Koo might just result in the Indian Government banning Twitter in India.