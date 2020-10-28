Speaking of which, Brianah Christianson, a beauty blogger from Chicago recently used mehndi/henna as a lip stain to get "perfectly tanned" lips.
......this a joke?pic.twitter.com/0PQE9K98pU— ariya (@priyochannie) October 25, 2020
In the video clip that's going viral, Brianah can be seen applying henna on her lips and leaving it on for 1 hour to achieve an orange-ish tint but, little does she know that beetroot and rose petals could've been used for the same purpose. *Facepalm*
wtf!!!!! Wth did I just see!?!? omg!— ᴮᴱSrijita⁷ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ❤💙🐨🌿 (@JoonandHisMoon) October 25, 2020
that’s gonna look horrible in two days yknow when it looks cracky with some parts fading away and other parts red— spooky meghana⁷ 🐳🎃 (@koreseokjinie) October 25, 2020
no but real talk please don’t do this. modern henna brands have so much toxic in them and putting them on ur lips isn’t safe at all https://t.co/6cQLzIT0EK— keeya 💚 (@hauntinglow) October 25, 2020
One thing is being creative another is going crazy in the lockdown it's definitely the second one here— ⟭⟬ 🐳 ᴮᴱOT ⁷🐋⟬⟭ (@BorahaeeS) October 25, 2020
This that safe. That isn't even organic— Skzstay (@AnabelSanjoy1) October 25, 2020
Literally what's wrong with white people? pic.twitter.com/mFxHIGdGMJ— 🎀 𝐹𝓊𝒸𝓀 𝐵♡𝓎𝓈 🎀 ‘𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠’⁹⁶ 🌹 (@RubiesJendeuk) October 25, 2020
white people using henna to create fake freckles and lip stains......... they're all going to hell— #KASTOBER (@jccthangs) October 25, 2020
just wear lipstick for goodness sake😭😭😭— ИIM⁷ (@muzzyowl) October 25, 2020
oh my goodness someone take mehndi away from white ppl pls https://t.co/GmbicqLkrw— krys 💕 / WINWIN DAY (@chaoticlix) October 25, 2020
THEY DID NOT JUST PUT MEHNDI ON THEIR LIPS WTF THE SMELL ???? THE TASTE ??? WHAT IS WRONG W YTS https://t.co/rTw90S6BDL— nya✜⁷ (@doahgfs) October 25, 2020
why would u put it on your-— 🌚Zafreen♕︎ 귀엽다❤ (@raven2237) October 25, 2020
omg
but- isnt this so dangerous like arent lips really sensitive why-— yangyang boobs (@jwyflor) October 25, 2020
i...have no words— moved check 📌★ (@candiihwa) October 25, 2020
They colonized henna too😒— Wafa❯❯❯❯ (@weekendforwafa) October 25, 2020
And btw it's not natural henna, it's full of chemical so RIP to those lips pic.twitter.com/cTlhfljNq3
I could feel my lips burning and hear my mom screaming. 😭— Fanna [wants more south-asian books] (@fannaforbooks) October 26, 2020
oh god i’m glad they learned but oh god pic.twitter.com/Q52mKaRhLv— ًe (@inniedesi) October 25, 2020
What do you have to say about this hack? Tell us!