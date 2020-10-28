While some videos on the internet are oddly satisfying to watch, others end up infuriating the viewers.



Speaking of which, Brianah Christianson, a beauty blogger from Chicago recently used mehndi/henna as a lip stain to get "perfectly tanned" lips.

In the video clip that's going viral, Brianah can be seen applying henna on her lips and leaving it on for 1 hour to achieve an orange-ish tint but, little does she know that beetroot and rose petals could've been used for the same purpose. *Facepalm*

Even Indians aren't quite impressed with this hack and they think it's just bizarre to apply mehndi anywhere else other than on the hands, feet and hair.

wtf!!!!! Wth did I just see!?!? omg! — ᴮᴱSrijita⁷ ⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ❤💙🐨🌿 (@JoonandHisMoon) October 25, 2020

that’s gonna look horrible in two days yknow when it looks cracky with some parts fading away and other parts red — spooky meghana⁷ 🐳🎃 (@koreseokjinie) October 25, 2020

no but real talk please don’t do this. modern henna brands have so much toxic in them and putting them on ur lips isn’t safe at all https://t.co/6cQLzIT0EK — keeya 💚 (@hauntinglow) October 25, 2020

One thing is being creative another is going crazy in the lockdown it's definitely the second one here — ⟭⟬ 🐳 ᴮᴱOT ⁷🐋⟬⟭ (@BorahaeeS) October 25, 2020

This that safe. That isn't even organic — Skzstay (@AnabelSanjoy1) October 25, 2020

Literally what's wrong with white people? pic.twitter.com/mFxHIGdGMJ — 🎀 𝐹𝓊𝒸𝓀 𝐵♡𝓎𝓈 🎀 ‘𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠’⁹⁶ 🌹 (@RubiesJendeuk) October 25, 2020

white people using henna to create fake freckles and lip stains......... they're all going to hell — #KASTOBER (@jccthangs) October 25, 2020

just wear lipstick for goodness sake😭😭😭 — ИIM⁷ (@muzzyowl) October 25, 2020

oh my goodness someone take mehndi away from white ppl pls https://t.co/GmbicqLkrw — krys 💕 / WINWIN DAY (@chaoticlix) October 25, 2020

THEY DID NOT JUST PUT MEHNDI ON THEIR LIPS WTF THE SMELL ???? THE TASTE ??? WHAT IS WRONG W YTS https://t.co/rTw90S6BDL — nya✜⁷ (@doahgfs) October 25, 2020

why would u put it on your-

omg — 🌚Zafreen♕︎ 귀엽다❤ (@raven2237) October 25, 2020

but- isnt this so dangerous like arent lips really sensitive why- — yangyang boobs (@jwyflor) October 25, 2020

i...have no words — moved check 📌★ (@candiihwa) October 25, 2020

They colonized henna too😒

And btw it's not natural henna, it's full of chemical so RIP to those lips pic.twitter.com/cTlhfljNq3 — Wafa❯❯❯❯ (@weekendforwafa) October 25, 2020

Excujj meee 😖 what even is that. Also like I love when my mehendi develops into like an almost black color 😶 and that on lips eye- — 𝒟𝒾𝓋𝓎𝒶 (@Div_SRK) October 25, 2020

I could feel my lips burning and hear my mom screaming. 😭 — Fanna [wants more south-asian books] (@fannaforbooks) October 26, 2020

After the video went viral, the beauty blogger posted another video saying that the henna lip stain vanished after two days. She also noticed that the cones she was using contained harmful chemicals so she urged others not to use that particular mehndi brand.

oh god i’m glad they learned but oh god pic.twitter.com/Q52mKaRhLv — ًe (@inniedesi) October 25, 2020

What do you have to say about this hack? Tell us!