A recent development in science has really stirred the pot, especially for netizens. According to a press release by Wageningen University, scientists in the Netherlands have trained bees to detect COVID through their sense of smell. Yup, you heard that right!

Source: talkinghumanities

The goal was achieved by rewarding 150 bees with a sugar and water solution. So every time the bees were successful in detecting COVID-19, they received the reward. It became habitual for them to stick out their tongues to receive the sugar-water concoction, every time they succeeded, so eventually, they began sticking out their tongues each time they detected the virus. 

The news report received hilarious reactions on Twitter though, because honestly.....what is the hype about? Take a look!

How BEES-arre!