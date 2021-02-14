Let's cut the chase and address the elephant in the room, the fact that single folks face an extremely agonizing challenge during the V-Day month. It might mean cuddly bears and tempting heart-shaped truffles for the ones in love, but it also comes with an ocean of roses, outrageously expensive dinners and cliché greeting cards.

When so-in-love couples stare deeply into one another's eyes over an overpriced meal in a crowded and cliche restaurant, we singles can do whatever the heck we want. Here are the reasons to prove that being single is a blessing in disguise for you on Valentine’s Day.

1. No Stress For A Perfect Date

You don't need to strain your eyes by searching for ideas for a picture-perfect date. From hunting down the perfect location to picking the ideal presents, you can have a hassle-free day.

2. Celebrate In Your Own Style

Book a table at your favourite cafe, get an appointment for a spa or go on a short trip, you can celebrate the day according to your preference. You don't have to think about anyone else and can be your own love by going on a solo date with yourself.

3. Catch Up With Your Single Squad

You might be single but you are not alone in this. You can invite your single pals over and have a ball rather than being stuck at an overcrowded restaurant on the V-Day. From playing Tinder roulette and dancing on your favourite tracks to binge drinking, catch up with your single friends.

4. Spend Money On Self-Care

Rather than carelessly spending money on expensive champagne or overpriced chocolates, you can simply spend your hard-earned money on yourself. You can buy the shoes you have been eyeing to buy for months or go for a solo adventure, do what makes you really happy.

5. You Won't Be Disappointed

From horrible presents to bad food, you won't be disappointed if anything slightly goes wrong. You can lie down on the couch and stuff your mouth with 8 cheese fries at once with your hands and you will surely not be disappointed.

6. You Can Have Your Very Own Daaru Party

Who needs a bottle of pricey red wine or champagne when you can buy a bottle of desi daaru at one-fourth of its price, right? From vodka and whiskey to beer, pick your favourite bottle from the nearest shop and sip it while munching your favourite snack.

7. No Dressing Up

From picking the perfectly embellished red dress to shiny cufflinks, there's no stress of picking the picture-worthy outfits and accessories to don on the special date. You can sport your favourite pyjamas or shorts for an all-night Netflix binge.

8. You Don't Have To Share Food

Let's be honest, we all are just like Joey Tribbiani when it comes to sharing food. The best part about being single is eating as much as you can without the fear of being judged. You can order four large pizzas and crinkle fries just to eat it all by yourself without sharing a single bite.

Now you surely agree that being single on V-Day means you can have your cake and eat it too!